JMU volleyball falls to UMBC, 3-2
JMU volleyball lost to UMBC on Friday in a close five sets (25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 25-22, 12-15).
After winning the first set, JMU fell behind as UMBC took the second and third set, going up 2-1. Then, JMU won the fourth set, forcing a decisive fifth set to decide the match.
Momentum swung back in UMBC’s way, as it secured the match victory 15-12 in the fifth. The match was close throughout, with the largest margin of victory being just five points in the first set in favor of JMU.
Senior outside hitter Danielle Nathan and junior outside hitter Miёtte Veldman led the Dukes with 16 kills each, while senior setter Caroline Dozier notched 24 assists and senior middle blocker Sophie Davis anchored JMU defensively with nine blocks. But UMBC secured the win thanks to senior outside hitter Kamani Conteh’s team-leading 32 kills, sophomore outside hitter Mia Bilusic’s 22 kills and freshman setter Serin Meden’s 52 assists.
Both JMU and UMBC will stay in Baltimore as they’re both set to face Niagara. The Dukes will play the Purple Eagles first on Saturday at 2 p.m. while UMBC will face them the next day at the same time.
JMU volleyball sweeps Niagara, 3-0
JMU volleyball finished their time in Baltimore with a win against Niagara in three sets (25-18, 25-16, 25-14).
The Dukes made quick work of the Purple Eagles, with none of the three sets having a margin of victory under seven. All three went to JMU, in part due to a team-leading performance from junior outside hitter Miёtte Veldman in in kills (16), aces (3) and digs (14). Niagara was unable to respond throughout the match, with no players notching more than five kills.
The Dukes head to High Point for a match on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The Purple Eagles will stay in Baltimore for a match against UMBC on Sunday at 2 p.m.