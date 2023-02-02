With JMU men’s tennis losing three starters from 2021-22, it needed a jolt toward the top of the lineup.
Enter freshman Francisco Sinopoli, who’s already found a place at no. 2 and 3 singles within the team.
The Caracas, Venezuela, native joined JMU in January after the Dukes’ fall season ended and after he competed in different junior International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournaments. Sinopoli earned the no. 1 overall ranking for junior players in Venezuela.
On top of this, Sinopoli was chosen as part of the Venezuelan team competing in the 2023 Davis Cup. In international tennis, the Davis Cup is the highest tier of international competition, in which countries compete against each other in a knockout-round format.
Sinopoli said he’s been fortunate to represent his country from his childhood days and that being named to the Davis Cup is an honor.
“Since I was little, I’ve been playing tournaments representing my country,” Sinopoli said. “I’m going to return home to [represent] Venezuela in the Davis Cup. It will be a good experience because it’s the first time it will be in Venezuela in seven years.”
At the current stage of Davis Cup, Sinopoli and Venezuela host Hong Kong in the World Group II Play-off from Feb. 3-4. A win over Hong Kong will advance Venezuela to World Group I, which would take them one step closer to the Davis Cup Finals later this year.
In finding his way to Harrisonburg, Sinopoli had a connection to the team that went back three years. Sophomore Edson Sanchez became close with Sinopoli when the two trained together as juniors.
Sanchez said that once he heard there was mutual interest between JMU and Sinopoli, he told the coaches they had to get him on the squad.
“I met him in 2020 when he went to train at [the same] academy,” Sanchez said. “We were actually roommates so we were pretty close. When the coaches told me they were talking to him, I said we need to get this guy.”
In the first two matches of 2023, Sinopoli showed why he was touted so highly by Sanchez. He clinched the team win for JMU in his collegiate debut with a 6-2, 6-4 win against Queens’ (N.C.) sophomore Laurenz Blickwede. Later that day, Sinopoli picked up the lone win against Virginia Tech in comeback fashion, 3-6, 7-5, 1-0(1), over sophomore Manuel Goncalves.
Head coach Steve Secord praised Sinopoli for his impressive start and said how crucial he’ll be to the team’s success with his wins high in the lineup.
“It’s great having someone come in and contribute right away,” Secord said. “Having someone like him that can come in and play 2 and 3 right away is good.”
Following up the first weekend of matches, Sinopoli clinched the second JMU win this season at no. 2 singles — cruising to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Morgan State graduate Sebastian Lopez. Sinopoli also picked up his first career doubles win in this match, partnering with senior Holden Koons to take down Lopez and junior Mikeal Carpenter, 6-2.
Sinopoli said that in the short time he’s been with the team, he’s already felt at home with all the support from coaches and teammates alike.
“I am really happy to be here,” he said. “Since I’ve been here, everyone has treated me very well. The teammates have been really nice and [coach Secord] has given me a very good welcome.”
After competing in the four dual matches to start the Dukes’ season, Sinopoli has returned home in preparation for the Davis Cup tie Feb. 3-4 against Hong Kong. Depending on how Venezuela does in the competition will determine Sinopoli’s time away from the team.
While Secord wishes Sinopoli remained at JMU to help the team compete in its first season in the Sun Belt Conference, he said these international tournaments will keep him prepared for his return to the team — whenever that is.
“He’s a competitor,” Secord said. “So I think anything [he’s] competing in is good. “What he’s been doing is very [good for him] as he’s playing high-level tournaments internationally.”
Whenever he’s back competing with the Dukes, Sinopoli said the goal is to take advantage of the great opportunities presented to him at JMU to better himself as a player and person. He said he’s been fortunate to end up in such a great environment where he can reach his lofty aspirations.
“I think JMU is a great step for me,” Sinopoli said. “We have great players … I want to keep pushing myself to one day be at the top of the lineup … I am looking to train hard and sacrifice to improve as a player and person.”