JMU cross country will have its first meet of the season Saturday, traveling to Mechanicsville, Virginia, for the Spider Alumni Open.
In its prior season, JMU placed third out of eight teams in this competition, the highest the Dukes placed all season. During the competition, now-junior Miranda Stanhope placed first in the individual results and two other JMU runners finished in the top 15.
The Dukes finished last season 19th of 31 teams in the NCAA Southeast Regional Championship, with only senior Miranda Stanhope finishing in the top 100 runners. However, this year, the team looks forward to the Sun Belt Conference jump under the leadership of the upperclassmen.
“This has definitely been a time where the seniors have needed to step up,” senior Clare Morelli said. “I think the seniors have done a really great job of leading the team, talking about team culture and getting everyone excited,”
Going into the teams first meet, Morelli said the seniors have been stepping up by “instilling a positive attitude, mainly and making sure the team is bonding.” Senior Laura Webb has been taking initiative on and off the track, as Webb talked about the team getting closer through “things for team bonding like having people over to our houses for game nights.” The team has also talked about a “pasta party before the first meet this weekend to make sure everyone's on the same page.”
Hesler said staying mentally positive is the biggest message the team is getting across. Of everyone leading the team, Morelli said graduate Sinead Sargent has always been probably one of the most influential teammates with her “positive attitude, all the time.”
“She just has a lot of experience being here and she's a very good role model,” Hesler said of Sargent.
After missing spring 2021 with a stress fracture, senior Laura Webb is back with her training group and having a lot of fun with it, she said. Webb said she feels like she’s moved past her injuries, now excited for the new challenge this fall will bring.
Webb said she’s been making sure she’s available to the team so that if they have a hard time, they can reach out to her for anything. Webb’s role is different from last year, she said, as she’s often directing the team with what they’re doing for the workouts and has spent more time talking to the underclassmen about how the workouts will.
Hesler said this summer has been a learning process. It hasn’t always been easy to train in the summer --- especially when away from her teammates, who are extra people to learn from, she said --- but also because of the heat. It can be difficult to stay positive running in hot weather, she said.
Now, Hesler said her teammates are working on increasing their running mileage and getting ready for the main conference championship course. That race is set for Oct. 29th in Mobile Alabama.
But before the championship course, JMU has to get there first. It starts Saturday.
The first meet comes with “an opportunity to do really well,” Webb said. “This race is a great opportunity to show what we can do and show all the hard work that we've been putting in over the summer.”