Mateo Jackson has contributed in spurts in his five years at JMU. He’s battled injuries. He was thrown into the fire early, only to wait his turn later on.
He stars on special teams. He’s mature, commands the locker room and now leads a cohort of linebackers he once learned from.
But he does so primarily from the sideline.
“It's kind of weird because I've always kind of had somebody older than me,” Jackson said. “Everyone's just looking at me now for answers.”
Jackson, a redshirt senior, backs up redshirt sophomore Taurus Jones and sophomore Jailin Walker at the second level of a JMU defense that’s first in the FBS by a wide margin in multiple run defense statistics. Walker and Jones, through four weeks, have racked up 51 combined tackles — 22% of the team’s total — and forced a turnover in all but one game. Officially on the two-deep depth chart ahead of this week’s Arkansas State game, Jackson is behind Jones at the MIKE (middle) linebacker position.
Off the field, though, Jones and Walker defer to Jackson.
“Me and Jailin, we’re getting a lot of coverage right now, but ’Teo, he's really the unsung hero,” Jones said. “In the film room, and being on the sideline, he just tells us things to look out for.”
Jackson found his way onto the field when JMU’s been on defense the last two weeks, but not at the expense of Jones or Walker’s playing time. The Dukes began deploying a 4-3 defense against certain run-heavy personnel packages versus Appalachian State.
The package worked. App State gained 93 yards on the ground compared to JMU’s 223.3 average in the Mountaineers’ three games beforehand. Jackson took advantage — he matched a career high in tackles with five. Jones said there’s no letdown in the linebacker corps’ level of play when Jackson’s in the game.
The playing time’s not new. Jackson said JMU sported a similar defense last year for some of the FCS semifinals versus North Dakota State.
But it started even earlier than that.
“I came in my freshman year, and I had to come in and fight right away and kind of play early,” Jackson said. “That kind of, I would say, speeded up my growth a little bit to where I'm at now.”
But what’s different for Jackson in 2022 is he no longer has Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (2017-21), Kelvin Azanama (2016-21), Landan Word (2017-19) or Dimitri Holloway (2015-19) in the linebacking room to lean on. It’s different, Jackson said, but he’s trying to embrace the opportunity.
“It's kind of like something that you kind of worked for, to have everybody come to you asking you questions,” Jackson said. “My time is here.”
Jackson has appeared in 44 games and is four games into his fifth year, accumulating 66 career tackles. But most of his playing time has come on special teams, where he starts at guard on the punt team. Redshirt senior tight end Drew Painter — who plays the “punisher” position on JMU’s punt team — said the two command the unit.
“Whenever he gets on the field, he's got that bulldog mentality,” Painter said. “He's always gonna hit hard; he's always gonna fly around, fly to the ball. You know, he's really blossomed throughout the years.”
It’s these qualities that JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said makes Jackson a popular player in the locker room who teammates respect. Redshirt junior running back Latrele Palmer said a lot of guys — not just on the defense — listen and look up to him.
Cignetti said he spends most of his time with the offense at practice, so he doesn’t always have an ear on the defense. But when he listened back to the Texas State postgame press conference and heard Walker and Jones sing Jackson’s praises, he said he wasn’t surprised.
“I've really seen him mature through the years, and he's really a smart football player that gives great effort, loves playing the game,” Cignetti said. “I think when guys see that on the field and a guy represents himself a certain way, you know, the younger guys tend to gravitate toward a guy like that.”
He may not have the production of the linebackers who defined JMU’s latter FCS days, or Walker and Jones’ barring injury. But what he does have is a prominent voice on the team.
Jackson’s content with that.
“It's a long journey,” Jackson said. “I'm just happy to be here — happy to be part of this historic season and just keep everything rolling for JMU.”