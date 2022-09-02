JMU men’s soccer fell 3-0 to U.Va. in Charlottesville on Thursday, dropping to 1-2 on the season. The Cavaliers scored an early goal and controlled the rest of the contest.
That early goal came at 16’, when U.Va. junior forward Leo Afonso beat JMU freshman goalie Sebastian Conlon. In the first half, the Dukes were outshot 6-0 by their Interstate-64 counterparts.
Conlon tallied nine saves to keep the game competitive throughout the last 45 minutes. However, U.Va. doubled its lead through freshman midfielder Albin Gashi’s goal at 64’.
The third and final goal of the evening came at 77’, when junior forward Phillip Horton capped off the Cavaliers’ successful night with a third goal. To this point in the game, JMU still hadn’t registered a shot on goal.
The lone shot on goal for the Dukes came at 79’ when redshirt sophomore midfielder Ethan Taylor’s effort was denied by junior goalie Holden Brown. JMU was outshot 18-6 and had zero corner kicks to U.Va’s five in the 3-0 loss.
The Dukes return to action Sept. 6 when they travel to face Duquesne with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
