JMU track and field saw two Dukes break school records in the Raleigh Relays from March 23-25.
The three-day slate began with field events Thursday. Three Dukes finished in the top eight for their respective event. The first Duke to compete was junior Erica Moolman, who placed first in the pole vault with a season-best height of 3.65m.
Her teammate, senior Rachel Lloyd, leaped 3.70m to tie her season best while also tying for sixth in the pole vault invitational. Senior Shelby Staib launched her javelin 46.45m to place eighth in the competition. In eight of her previous nine meets, Staib has thrown a distance of at least 45m.
Two Dukes broke school records Friday, Sophomore Holly Mpassy placed seventh in the 400m dash with a time of 54.40, breaking former JMU sprinter Tyrah Burrow (2014-18)'s 2016 effort of 54.44. Freshman Asia Powell ran the 100m dash in 11.50, breaking former JMU sprinter Tanique Carter (2006-09)’s 2009 effort of 11.68. She now holds three top-10 records across JMU indoor and outdoor track.
In section four of the 5000m competition, senior Laura Webb finished in 16:46, a new personal best, while in section eight, junior Miranda Stanhope finished in 16:49. Webb’s time ranks seventh in program history, while Stanhopes ranks 10th.
To finish the day, sophomore Jordyn Henderson earned a season best 14.05 in the 100m hurdles, while freshman Kadence Wilson finished less than two seconds behind Mpassy in the 400m dash with her time of 55.93, her fastest in both indoor and outdoor track over eight total events.
Saturday’s 4x400m relay team of Wilson and Mpassy alongside senior Sofia Lavreshina and senior Arianna Eberly highlighted the day, setting the second-fastest time in school history at 3:41. The Dukes 4x100m relay team of sophomore Kaia Putman, sophomore Virginia Keys, Henderson, and Powell produced a season-best time of 46.94.
In the hammer throw, sophomore Jaiden Martellucci earned a season-best toss of 46.50m. In the 800m, two Dukes registered career-best times, with graduate Sinead Sargent finishing in 2:17 and senior Annie Dunlop in 2:20. The final event of the weekend was the 200m dash, in which Putman recorded a personal best 25.59.
The Dukes next compete in the Colonial Relays on Friday and Saturday, in Williamsburg, Virginia.