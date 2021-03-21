JMU men’s golf finished third out of 10 teams at the Seahawk intercollegiate Monday and Tuesday at UNC Wilmington's par-72 River Landing Golf Club in Wallace, North Carolina.
The Dukes played three rounds in two days, starting with morning and afternoon rounds Monday. In the afternoon round, JMU had four golfers finish under par, led by senior Walker Cress and freshman Nathan Shipley — who shot a 69 and 68, respectively — and tied for 11th out of 66 golfers after Day 1.
After Monday’s two rounds of action, the Dukes were in third place. In Monday’s afternoon round, the team shot 13 strokes better than in the morning round with a 279 — one stroke under par. Redshirt junior Ignacio Montero tied for 17th, while redshirt sophomore Ignacio de Pineta finished Monday T-21st.
Tuesday, action at River Landing Golf Club concluded with JMU holding onto third place. Montero led the way by shooting a 73, while Cress and Pineda shot a 76 and 75, respectively.
The Dukes will look to continue their momentum next weekend as they stay in North Carolina for the Tar Heel Intercollegiate hosted by UNC Chapel Hill, March 27-28.
