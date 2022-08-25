After playing together for two years, winning a CAA championship and a plethora of awards together, JMU men’s soccer returns its two starting center backs for another year.
Entering their third season as a center back-partnership, redshirt seniors Melker Anshelm and Tyler Clegg lead JMU men’s soccer’s back line into 2022. Everything the two have garnered in those past three seasons, both individually and as part of the Dukes, has built toward all the excitement surrounding the move to the Sun Belt Conference.
The dynamic created between these two started before last season. Clegg said becoming close with Anshelm off the field made their relationship on the field as strong as it is today.
“[Anshelm] and I have been good friends ever since we got here,” Clegg said, “so we built that connection off the field and that translates onto the field in so many ways having this be our third year playing together at center back. We just continue to grow together.”
Head coach Paul Zazenski — entering his fifth season at the helm — said having Anshelm and Clegg back this year is significant for what the team needed to accomplish in the preseason leading up to the season opener against Binghamton.
“The continuity, competitiveness and camaraderie from the center backs is massive,” Zazenski said. “We’re cramming in a month or two’s worth of work into six or seven days in the preseason. If we don’t have those leaders who are vital and organized, guys like [Clegg] and [Anshelm], you’re starting from scratch.”
Being on Zazenski’s side since his first season, Anshelm was on the 2018 team that advanced all the way to the NCAA quarterfinals. Anshelm was named to the All-CAA Rookie Team that year.
As he enters 2022, Anshelm said the same message Zazenski preached to the team in 2018 has carried over to today, and it’s the driver for JMU’s sustained success.
“The group is confident,” Anshelm said. “There is a good spirit in the team and I’m really excited going into the season with this group. It’s always been a staple of this program to be solid defensively, and that goes back to my freshman year when we were a top team in the country … That mentality has carried over to the new players.”
Anshelm and Clegg both were named to the All-CAA first team, VaSID All-State first team and All-Atlantic Region Second Team, with Clegg also winning VaSID All-State Defensive Player of the Year. In the three seasons they’ve started together, the Dukes won the CAA twice (2019, 2020-21) and won 11 games last season before the team was barred from postseason conference play. On top of everything Anshelm’s accomplished in the past, he was selected to TopDrawerSoccer’s Preseason Best XI Third Team, JMU announced in a press release.
JMU’s mentality through Zazenski’s tenure is simple — to keep a clean sheet, or “the zero,” Clegg said. The approach stays consistent, even if the schedule is more challenging than years past.
“Get a clean sheet each and every game, and when the strikers can finish off their chances, we can create chances for them and pile up the goals,” Clegg said. “From the beginning, our job is to keep a clean sheet and you can’t lose games doing that.”
In eight of the team’s 11 wins last season, the Dukes kept a clean sheet, including a 0-0 (2OT) draw against American University. The hope is that this type of defensive play is sustainable in 2022, both Zazenski and Clegg said.
With the move to the Sun Belt that includes high-level teams, such as 2020-21 national champion and preseason No. 14 Marshall, No. 8 Kentucky and No. 6 West Virginia, among others, Zazenski said nothing changes in his coaching with how he’ll attack the schedule this season. The prestige within JMU men’s soccer calls for success no matter the opponent.
“We always want to be relevant on the national scene and contend for national championships,” Zazenski said. “Just because we know that we have a couple big time programs on the schedule doesn’t mean any of that changes. I think it should only excite us more about the opportunity to have exposure from playing those big games.”
The Dukes’ season begins Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. with the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational at Sentara Park when they host Binghamton. JMU matches up with NJIT on Aug. 28 at 3 p.m. and Sun Belt play kicks off when it hosts Georgia State on Sept. 17.
In preparing for both the opening weekend and the entire season, Zazenski said he’s confident in his entire team because the leadership from Anshelm and Clegg sets the precedent for what’s expected of JMU men’s soccer.
“It’s a really good group,” Zazenski said.
