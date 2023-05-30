Senior Shelby Staib and Graduate student Skyla Davidson represented JMU track and field in the NCAA East Preliminary Championships from May 24-27.
Here’s everything you need to know from the multi day event:
Staib closed out her JMU career placing 35th of 48 throwers in the javelin toss, with her throw of 43.59m. This was Staib’s third consecutive appearance in the NCAA East Preliminary Championships, and she leaves the school holding the program record of 48.92m in javelin.
Saturday saw Davidson earn a personal-best distance of 12.93m in the triple jump in her final JMU performance. She placed 27th in her first regional meet, completing her JMU career with the third best outdoor triple jump mark in school history.
With neither Staib or Davidson qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Championships that leaves just one more event in JMU track and field’s season. Freshman Asia Powell will compete in the 100m dash for the USATF Outdoor Championships on July 7.