Fourteen teams comprise the Atlantic Coastal Conference (ACC). By most metrics, No. 4 Clemson is the best of the bunch.
But JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti said the best is the team the Dukes face in less than 48 hours.
“Right now they're playing like a top-10 team, top-eight team, -seven team in the country,” Cignetti said. “That's what I see on tape.”
The Dukes (5-2, 3-2 Sun Belt) travel to Louisville, Kentucky, to take on the Cardinals (5-3, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU. JMU is currently 7.5-point underdogs.
Cignetti’s Louisville sentiment comes in light of the Cardinals taking down No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21 last week, their fourth win in five games. It was the first time since Nov. 22, 2008, that a team scored 35 points in a quarter versus an AP top-10 team.
The Cardinals turned over the Demon Deacons eight times in the second half, including two pick sixes — the most forced turnovers of any FBS team in a half in at least 15 years and most in a quarter, six in the third, in 15 years.
JMU is coming off two weeks in which it committed nine turnovers — Cignetti calls it 11 counting a blocked kick and punt on special teams. Last week, redshirt freshman quarterback Billy Atkins turned the ball over five times in JMU’s 26-12 loss versus Marshall. It didn’t change the week prior when starting quarterback graduate transfer Todd Centeio was healthy. He threw three interceptions, and redshirt senior wide receiver Devin Ravenel fumbled in the Dukes’ 45-38 loss at Georgia Southern.
It’s uncharacteristic of JMU. Last season, it led Division I in turnover differential.
“It's an emphasis, and there's a fine line there between harping on it too much,” Cignetti said. “You know, we just got to protect the ball better.”
A favorable result for JMU, however, hinges not only on taking care of the football but also Centeio’s health — who led JMU to a 5-1 start before his injury. Cignetti hasn’t spoken specifically on Centeio’s injury status since in his postgame press conference versus Marshall on Oct. 22, when he said Centeio pulled his oblique muscle two days before the game. Media weren’t allowed to attend the open portion of practice Tuesday to see if Centeio practiced or not.
On the other side of the ball, JMU’s defense faces a quarterback with dynamic ability it hasn’t seen this season in redshirt senior quarterback Malik Cunningham. He’s second in the nation among quarterbacks with 541 rushing yards and has 16 total touchdowns this year.
To prepare, JMU’s used true freshman quarterback Alonza Barnett III on the scout team to emulate Cunningham’s speed. Redshirt senior cornerback Jordan Swann said JMU’s coaches have harped on the secondary players to “dominate the perimeter” so Louisville has to challenge JMU’s run defense, which has allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in the FBS.
“We might have to be covering for a little longer just because the quarterback can extend the play,” Swann said. “So I think it'll just be a challenge — a different challenge — for all the positions on the field for defense this week.”
Swann also said Louisville’s confidence pops on tape — JMU graduate transfer wide receiver Terrence Greene Jr. said he’s excited about taking on the riding-high squad in a hostile environment as an underdog.
The last time JMU went on the road as an underdog, Greene had his breakout performance in purple and gold, scoring an ever-important touchdown against Appalachian State on Sept. 24 to cut the game to 28-25. He said he embraces the atmosphere when the odds feel stacked against the Dukes.
“I know on Saturday night when the game kicks off, [I’ll] be jittered at the beginning, but it’s football at the end of the day,” Greene said. “It's the game we’ve been playing our whole life, and I feel like the preparation that we're doing throughout the week is going to help us with that moment — and to have a big day on Saturday.”