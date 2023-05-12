Junior JMU women’s golfer Kendall Turner punched her ticket to the 2023 NCAA Raleigh Regional after having a strong showing for the Dukes this season. Turner headed to Raleigh on Monday for three rounds of individual play, finishing T-37 out of 61 golfers.
Here’s what you need to know about Turner’s regional performance:
Turner finished in a tie at 37 out of an impressive leaderboard of 60 other golfers, placing ahead of four golfers ranked in the top 100.
The junior continued climbing the leaderboard across her three rounds of play. Turner carded a score of 76 in her first round one to sit T-46. After shooting a 74 in round two, Turner moved up five spots heading into her final round, where the junior matched her round two score and carded another 74 score.
Closing out her season on a high note, Turner broke her previous single season scoring record (73.24) after holding an average of 72.76 this season.
Turner will look to build off of her spring success and will return back to the Dukes this fall.