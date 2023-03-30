For JMU lacrosse, family ties run deep. Facebook groups, email chains and tailgating are just a few of the many ways that JMU parents stay connected. But amongst the team, that connection is even easier, especially when three pairs make sisters.
This season, the Dukes have three sets of sisters, two of which are twins. Each pair primarily plays a different position, with one on defense, one in the midfield and one on attack. Forty-seven goals and 59 points have been contributed to the team’s total so far from the sisters.
The Dukes are the only team across the AAC to have three sets of sisters, but five of the seven AAC teams have at least one. Sister duos are present at Old Dominion, Florida, East Carolina and Vanderbilt, who have two. Across JMU, the only other team to contain a set of siblings is the football team.
One pair is a minute apart from each other, one pair traveled from Minnesota and the other contains the team’s top goalscorer. Each duo is unique in their position and where they come from, but each can agree that JMU Lacrosse feels like family.
The Pirisinos
Junior defender Lizzy Pirisino and junior midfielder Alex Pirisino played together in high school, but playing together in college is a whole new level of competition, Lizzy said. Along with games that are more competitive, the intensity of practice is “crazy different,” Lizzy said.
Alex, the older of the twins by a minute, said the first year of playing in college for her and her sister wasn’t easy, as their connection was “a little rocky” at first. Lizzy often pushed her sister to do better during practices, she said. Now that the pair both play defense together, Alex feels it’s the “best thing ever,” as their chemistry has come alive.
“I feel like I’m definitely more on the intense side compared to Alex, and I tend to get on her a lot in practice, but I’ve learned to let her be her own person,” Lizzy said. “She’s let me be my own person and we’ve grown separately, so it’s good.”
As a defender, it’s important for Lizzy to control the middle and ensure her team is connected in the back, head coach Shelley Klaes said. “Lizzy Pirisino is the leader, the terrier in there commanding,” Klaes said.
Alex not only has accomplishments in lacrosse, but soccer too. She was a dual athlete in high school playing for both her lacrosse and soccer team, even helping take her team to an IAAM title her freshman year. As for lacrosse, she started for the varsity team all four years.
Lizzy has 14 ground balls and eight caused turnovers this season and earned her first-career assist against Virginia Tech on Feb. 15. Alex registered two goals in four games during her first season, but hasn’t scored since.
“I think that our ability to push each other and to always be honest really makes us a family,” Lizzy said. “On the field we have great connections … We know a lot of things about each other and we’re honest.”
After this season concludes, the two will have one more year to play together at JMU.
The Mattises
When they attended high school in Lakeville, Minnesota, junior midfielder Geneva Mattis and redshirt sophomore attacker Olivia Mattis were both star players for their team, but after coming to college, the two have been driven to learn to adapt to different scenarios together.
“It’s definitely special, being able to come to college so far away from home and having someone you know and who you can live with and have that built-in best friend,” Olivia said. Having her sister there makes it feel like a “piece of home” is always with her, Olivia said.
Geneva said the two stood out in high school, each sister earning First Team All-State nominations and Geneva ranking first in the state while her sister second, but have learned to adapt to different situations together and in college. It’s fun to watch each other grow on different levels, Geneva said, allowing them to push each other in different areas.
Before this season, the two hadn’t played with each other since junior year of high school. Geneva tore her ACL junior year of high school, both contracted COVID-19 in senior year of high school and Olivia tore her ACL freshman year of college. Last season, Geneva only played two games, while in her nine games for the Dukes, Olivia scored five goals and earned two assists.
“It’s fun to finally play together again,” Olivia said, “and know that the chemistry is still there.”
Olivia said it’s nice to have a twin sister on her team in college. The two know when they need to push each other and where they can both do better, and say “it’s a learning experience,” Olivia said.
“I think it’s just nice to be able to mature and grow together,” Geneva said. “Our connection has just grown stronger because we can relate to each other, athletics and school.”
The twins are used to being far away from home together. After Hurricane Harvey wiped out multiple Texas cities in 2019, they traveled to Vidor, Texas during that summer to rebuild the city.
“I can go to anyone on the team to talk to because they’re all like family, but having immediate family there is really helpful,” Geneva said. “Being so far away from home, it feels like a piece of home is there with you.”
The two both said they’re excited about how the team and them are playing. After their loss to Loyola in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year, they have a “chip on their shoulder,” and are hungry and ready to show everyone how hard they have been training.
Beside having personal goals of improving confidence and play, each sister wants to go “all the way” this season.
“We’re really there, we’re with the team, we want to win and we want to win big,” Olivia said.
The Petersons
With 72 goals in 19 starts last season, redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson has already established herself as the top goal-scorer for JMU; she’s tacked on another 43 goals through 11 games in 2023 — fourth-most in the country. But a new member on the team may be looking to follow in her footsteps in the future — Isabella’s sister, freshman attacker Jordan Peterson.
Both sisters began playing lacrosse when Isabella was 7 years old and Jordan was 4. They’ve been playing together since Jordan was in fourth grade. The last time the two played together was Isabella’s senior year and Jordan’s freshman year on the Hereford High School team in Sparks, Maryland.
Their father, Eric Peterson, said the two played for different club teams growing up, as Jordan always “did her own thing”. This led to Isabella being unsure if Jordan was going to end up at the same school as her, but when the decision was final, she was happy Jordan had found a place where she wanted to be, Isabella said.
Now with her sister on board, there are still places for Isabella to grow.
“We’re looking to make her more vocal,” Klaes said. “She’s been a leader by example for a while now just doing it for us and showing us it can be done and now we’re excited … to get a little more inside of what she thinks and what her standards are.”
Jordan is one of eight new additions to the team this year, and one of two new attackers. She hasn’t started any games this season so far, but she earned Presidents List in the Fall 2022 semester, and her father called Jordan “the smartest person I know.”
“Jordan I think is more methodical at everything that she does,” Eric said. “She reminds me of an engineer or a CPA or a numbers person, where she needs to know everything exactly.”
With time, it became easier and easier for Jordan to “picture herself” at JMU, she said. She already feels close to the team, saying that a sense of family is something that is “embedded into the program.”
“Now that she’s here, it feels like how it did in high school, obviously at a higher pace,” Isabella said.
Jordan said that one major difference from high school is the time commitment. She feels she’s been with every member of the team since the fall season, where in high school it was only a 2-3 month ordeal.
Jordan may not have the height that her sister does, but her dad says she’s a “physical specimen.” She was deadlifting 225 pounds at age 14, Eric said, on top of running a six-minute mile. He said her intelligence also stands out,as she’s the type of person to earn a 99% on a test and wonder why she missed one point.
Once Eric saw Isabella thriving at JMU, he said he was “all for” Jordan tagging along. Schools like Villanova and Towson were also interested in Jordan, Eric said,, but he said at the end of the day, she wanted to be with her sister.
“Every high school athlete looking to play in college knows recruiting is difficult … but having Isabella go here, I had a little bit more exposure to what the program was like and I loved it,” Jordan said. “Initially I hadn’t really visited or seen the campus much … but after going to a couple games and meeting people on the team, that’s when I kind of started to realize, ‘This is where I want to be.’”
When one of the sisters is having a rough day, the other is always available to talk to the other, Jordan said, adding that being alongside someone as experienced as Isabella is nice, as she’s always receiving tips and pointers to improve her game.
“Every pair of sisters know that sisters fight but in the end we are best friends, and I know she’s always there for me and we can rely on each other,” Jordan said. “We’re always there for each other all the time.”
The duo feels their connection will only continue to grow while playing together. Having played together while growing up, they each know how one another plays the game, allowing for their connection to only continue over the next two years of competition, Isabella said.
“We are always doing extra work together,” Isabella said. The days that she shows up to the field earlier than everyone else, so does her sister. Jordan said it’s nice to have the extra work and be alongside someone as experienced as her sister. The two are able to hold each other accountable.
“We see a lot more of each other, which I love,” Jordan said. “I’m so happy that we’re here together because we’re so close and we’ve always been close … We’re not afraid to talk to each other like, ‘Hey I’m open next time, pass me the ball,’ and with that on-field connection, I only see it growing.”
The Petersons will be together one more year after this season concludes, as next year will be Isabella’s last. When her sister is gone, Jordan is unsure of where she’ll be on the team, but she plans to continue working as hard as she has in the past and see where the future takes her.
Klaes said she believes the presence of three sister duos reinforces the “family environment” already intact among the team. It also promotes individuality, as each sister can still be their own person.
“I love that people are confident enough in this program that they want to follow their older sister or bring their twin with them and just go through it together,” Klaes said.