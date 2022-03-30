It only takes one hit from one player. Freshman left fielder Fenwick Trimble was that one player.
In the cold winter weather, JMU baseball hosted in-state foe Longwood for a mid-week match to kick off a four-game homestand. But it would take two extra innings to decide a victor, with the Dukes taking the 7-6 walk off win.
“[It started with] a huge hit by Carson [Bell],” Trimble said. “But when he got on I was like, ‘Alright, it's time.’ Like, let's get on that.”
The teams traded scores in the first three innings, with the Lancers scoring four runs in the second inning — all unearned. It took another scoreless half inning before JMU put up runs of its own, tying Longwood in the third.
A solo shot from freshman catcher Jason Schiavone started it all. Then redshirt sophomore center fielder Chase DeLauter had his third straight game with an RBI, sending redshirt junior shortstop Nick Zona home and cutting the Lancer lead in half. DeLauter later scored thanks to an RBI from freshman left fielder Fenwick Trimble, and redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak closed out the inning with the tying run from a wild pitch.
“It's really good being comfortable and having a feel for it,” Schiavone said. “[I had] a slow start in the beginning of the year but now [I’m] starting to get ahead of it and get used to myself in the box.”
Longwood broke the tie with a sacrifice RBI by junior left fielder Michael Peterson, but errors plagued the Lancers almost immediately when DeLauter and redshirt junior third baseman Trevon Dabney pushed the Dukes to a 6-5 lead.
“I like to see our guys in motion to see the ups and downs of each guy in [their] situations,” Ikenberry said. “That's why I tell the guys, it's a long game. Just keep grinding, keep playing the game and hopefully good things happen.”
Both teams rotated multiple pitchers, each playing roughly a full inning, throughout the game. The two starting pitchers — freshman right-hander Todd Mozoki and junior right-hander Cole Taylor — put up a 6.00 and 8.00 ERA, respectively.
Ikenberry said the rotation was “scripted” to allow the bullpen a chance to come out and play.
“We didn't play a mid-week game last week,” Ikenberry said. “These guys haven't been off the mound in a while, so we want to get as many guys worked in as possible.”
The game remained scoreless, with JMU clinging to its 6-5 lead heading to the eighth. Thanks to a deep sacrifice fly, Longwood sophomore center fielder Michael Dolberry tied the game with one out. The Dukes kept the Lancers from adding any more, but the bottom of the ninth came and went with no offense, and extra innings were needed to decide the game.
Silence fell through VMP as both teams went the 10th scoreless, and tensions continued to boil over.
Then, with redshirt junior right fielder Carson Bell on second, Trimble knocked an RBI double deep into the left-center-field gap and gave Bell the room to run home for the walk-off win.
“It was really cool,” Trimble said. “I got decked at second base. Lost my feet there but it was awesome.”
The walk-off RBI was the second walk-off hit for Fenwick this season, with his first against Winthrop on March 20. Grubbs picked up the win to improve to 1-1 on the season, while sophomore right-handed reliever Logan Berrier took the loss and falls to 1-1.
JMU hosts Elon in a three-game weekend series, with Friday’s first pitch beginning at 6 p.m.
