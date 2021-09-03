Transfers can often be the key to continually building a program. For JMU players such as quarterbacks Ben DiNucci and Justin Rascotti, transferring can mean a national championship game.
Offensive talents from across the country have come to JMU with goals to win a championship. Whether that’s Brandon Polk from Penn State or Dylan Stapleton from Frostburg State, transfers are often critical parts of keeping a roster going, while freshmen provide a new spark for the team.
In fall 2021, JMU continues this pattern once again.
Starting with the coaching staff, Mike Shanahan was promoted to offensive coordinator.
Shanahan said he looks to call plays that create a more consistent and cohesive offense. He said he knows the talent he has in the running back room and, with Johnson at the helm, said the team has the potential to bring in more trick plays to throw off the opponent.
“These past couple scrimmages were my first opportunity to [call plays],” Shanahan said. “It’s about the preparation being put in and having ... the next call ready.”
Quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri traveled to Harrisonburg from Alabama — where JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti coached from 2007-10. Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson said working under Sunseri has helped with his mobility and alertness heading into the fall.
“[Sunseri] has just worked on my timing and rhythm,” redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson said. “I think he’s brought a lot of concepts and plays from previous positions. I think it’s been really good learning from him, and I think we’ve expanded the offense.”
A big-name transfer entering the offense this season is Lorenzo Bryant Jr. A seventh-year running back, Bryant Jr. comes from Rhode Island and heads to JMU for his final season for a chance at a title.
Bryant Jr. brings experience to a young running back room, and his wisdom — as redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson said — is key to helping players develop.
“I think he’s a really hard runner,” Johnson said. “He’s a power back ... and we got a lot of running backs who are amazing.”
Bryant Jr. was a bright spot in Rhode Island over seasons where the Rams weren’t as strong, and the wisdom he brings can add depth to JMU. The Dukes’ running back room is young, and especially with talk about freshman running back Austin Douglas from training camp, adding Bryant will likely prove to be an important move by the Dukes.
Defensively, Bryce Carter is a major acquisition. Carter, like Bryant Jr., is an experienced CAA transfer, coming from Towson and looking for one last shot at winning an FCS title — he’s said JMU is where he sees himself doing that.
“When I hit the transfer portal, just talking to [the coaches], they asked what the main thing I was looking for and, me being a redshirt senior, the main thing was winning a ring,” Carter said. “They said that was a very good possibility here, and [after] talking with them, it was a good decision.”
Carter was a team captain and a two-year starter for the Tigers, achieving 144 tackles and 34 tackles for loss. He also has 15 sacks and six forced fumbles to go with the power he brings to the defensive line. He said he’s excited to be in Harrisonburg, and he’s ready to compete for the Dukes’ defense.
“I’m used to competing,” Carter said. “Coming here, it’s just like a normal thing to me. It’s about competing and going hard every day.”
On the defense as well, transfer redshirt junior cornerback Jordan Swann comes from Maine with playoff experience and takes the pressure off redshirt senior cornerbacks Greg Ross and Wesley McCormick in the secondary.
Swann played on the Black Bear team that advanced to the FCS semifinals in 2018, defeating Weber State in the process. The Delaware native had 16 tackles (12 solo) in 17 games with an interception and six pass breakups.
Look for Swann and Ross to work as a unit and control a deep secondary for the Dukes this fall.
“That’s the No. 1 thing we’ve been working on really improving from spring football was our overall depth,” JMU defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman said. “Leaving Texas after that last game, it was to go out and try and get some more guys to come in and create more competition battles.”
Also, be on the lookout for safely Jalen Phelps this fall. Transferring from Eastern Michigan, Phelps has one year of eligibility left and the potential to make an impact with redshirt senior safety Wayne Davis and redshirt sophomore safety Que Reid.
In 42 games with Eastern Michigan, Phelps had 88 tackles (51 solo) and eight pass breakups. While in the offseason, former JMU running back Jawon Hamilton transferred to Eastern Michigan in the summer, the Dukes brought Phelps in, and he’ll most likely compete for a spot, provide depth at safety and take the load off Reid and Davis.
“We needed depth in the back end, whether it’s at safety or corner,” Hetherman said.
Every year new transfers come in, the team gets deeper and stronger. That the Dukes have players who can step in and perform at their best when someone’s injured or not at their best is, as Hetherman said, crucial to creating a championship team. JMU could be on its way to that.
