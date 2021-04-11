Two players announced their commitment to transfer to JMU men’s basketball this week. They’re the first players to commit to the Dukes for the 2021-22 season.
Charles Falden
Senior guard Charles Falden made his decision on Friday. Falden played the past four seasons at Winthrop University, where he was an honorable mention all-conference performer. This season, as the Eagles went 23-2 and made the NCAA Tournament, Falden averaged 10.1 points per game while making 39 3-pointers. He also led Winthrop at the free throw line at 79.6%.
Falden enters JMU as a graduate transfer, taking advantage of the NCAA’s decision to grant players an extra year of eligibility following the COVID-19 season.
Takal Molson
Junior guard Takal Molson announced his decision on Saturday. Molson started his career in 2017-18 at Canisius College. He played for the Golden Griffins for two years, averaging double-digit points and five rebounds in both seasons. He was named the MAAC Rookie of the Year his freshman season and was a first team All-MAAC performer as a sophomore.
Molson sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring to Seton Hall University. In his one year as a Pirate, he played under 20 minutes per game and averaged 5.3 points in 27 games. He’ll come to JMU as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.
Four members of the 2020-21 team have entered the transfer portal — junior forward Joel Mensah, junior guard/forward TJ Taylor, sophomore forward Michael Christmas and sophomore guard Jayvis Harvey — and the addition of Falden and Molson leaves the Dukes with two available scholarships.
The Breeze will update when more information regarding JMU men’s basketball transfers become available.
