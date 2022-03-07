The JMU indoor track & field team competed in the three-day ECAC Indoor Championship meet in Boston, Massachusetts, over the weekend to cap off the indoor season. The Dukes finished the meet tied for sixth place with Boston College at 33 points.
Redshirt sophomore jumpers Bethany Biggi and Erin Babashak represented JMU on day one. Biggi finished fifth in the pentathlon with a personal-best 3,476 points — the fifth best JMU performance of all-time in the event.
Biggi also hit a personal-best 800-meter time of 2:25.22 — good for fourth place overall. She also recorded her third personal-best of the day in the shot put with a mark of 32’ 3.75”.
Babashak scored her personal-best in the pentathlon with 3,319 points — the eighth best JMU performance ever. She also ran her personal-best 800-meter time of 2:29.24 while coming in sixth place overall.
Day two saw freshman sprinter Sofia Lavreshina set the program record for the 400-meter with a time of 54.75. Freshman sprinter Holly Mpassy ran a 54.79 in the 400-meter, the second best in program history.
Junior jumper Alex Kwasnik placed sixth in the high jump with a mark of 5’3’’ — earning All-East recognition. Sophomore distance runner Miranda Stanhope also earned All-East honors, placing second in the 5000-meter with a time of 16:27.2 — second in program history.
Freshman sprinter Jordyn Henderson ran a 8.51 in the 60-meter hurdles, which seeded her as the top qualifier for day three. The Dukes were tied for third place with Monmouth at 14 points at the end of day two.
Henderson placed third in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.56 seconds to earn All-East honors on day three. Mpassy collected All-East honors after her second place in the 400-meter with a time of 54.10 seconds. Lavreshina placed sixth with a time of 55.14 seconds to earn her All-East honors.
The 4x800-meter relay team of distance runners — redshirt sophomore Annie Dunlop, redshirt junior Sinead Sargeant, freshman Sofia Terenziani and sophomore Mary Milby — earned All-East honors with their seventh-place time of 9:04.51.
Sophomore pole vaulter Erica Moolman tied her teammate — redshirt sophomore pole vaulter Rachel Lloyd — for the best pole vault mark in program history with a 12’ 1.5.”
The Dukes move to the outdoor season with the two-day Bob Davidson Invitational on March 18-19 in High Point, North Carolina. The Dukes will also compete in the Fred Hardy Invite on March 19 in Richmond, Virginia.
