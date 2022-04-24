Two Dukes competed at the UVA Invite on Friday and Saturday.
Junior jumper Bethany Biggi finished fifth in the heptathlon with a personal-best of 4,694 points — the fourth-best ever JMU heptathlon performance. Junior jumper Erin Babashak placed sixth with a score of 4,481 — her personal-best and the seventh best JMU performance ever.
Junior Rachel Lloyd finished fifth in the pole vault with a mark of 3.81 meters. Junior thrower Shelby Staib finished sixth in the javelin with a mark of 45.87 meters.
The Dukes travel back to Charlottesville for the Virginia Grand Prix on May 1. Next is the Liberty Twilight Qualifier on May 4.
