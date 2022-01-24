JMU indoor track competed in the Brant Tolsma Invitational at Liberty University from Jan. 20- 22. It was the team’s second meet at Liberty this season, last competing in the Liberty Kickoff on Dec. 2.
Day one saw redshirt sophomore jumpers Bethany Biggi and Erin Babashak compete in the pentathlon. Biggi finished sixth place with 3,275 points — the seventh best JMU indoor pentathlon performance ever. Babashak finished eighth with 3,069 points.
Redshirt sophomore pole vaulter Rachel Lloyd and sophomore pole vaulter Erica Moolman finished second and third, respectively, on day two. Redshirt sophomore distance runner Clare Morelli led the Dukes in the 5,000-meter race, placing fourth with a time of 18:57.
On day three, freshman sprinter Kaia Putman finished 11th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.90. Putman also led the Dukes in the 200-meter dash, placing 13th with a time of 26.03. Freshman sprinter Sofia Lavreshina placed first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.51.
Redshirt junior distance runner Sinead Sargeant led JMU in the 800-meter run, placing fourth with a time of 2:18. Sophomore distance runner Miranda Stanhope placed first in the 3000-meter run with a time of 9:47. Freshman distance Sofia Terenziani led JMU in the mile run, placing eighth with a time of 5:08.
Next, the Dukes travel to VMI for the Winter Relays meet, a two-day event from Jan. 28-29.
