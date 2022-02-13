“I’m embarrassed,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said. “[Towson] came in here and kicked our butt … They dealt with their adversity better than we dealt with our adversity.”
JMU women’s basketball fell to Towson at home Sunday 87-67. The Dukes are now 11-11 (7-4 CAA), while the Tigers improve to 18-5 (9-3 CAA).
JMU’s offense had the hot hand early — shooting 4-for-4 from the field en route to an 8-2 advantage. The Tigers’ perimeter shooting struggled as they air-balled 3-point attempts on two-straight possessions.
Towson sophomore forward Allie Kubeck made a layup to give Towson a 9-5 lead — its first of the afternoon. Redshirt sophomore guard Kylie Kornegay-Lewis added a pair of free throws to extend the lead to three. JMU senior guard Madison Green netted the Dukes’ first 3-pointer to tie the game at 11. The Tigers added five more points and led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Green and redshirt senior guard Briana Tinsley combined for six points to briefly retake the lead before Kornegay-Lewis hit a 3-pointer and a layup to give Towson a 32-29 lead with 4:32 left in the second quarter. The Dukes and Tigers traded points for the rest of the second quarter before junior guard Anissa Rivers hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for Towson — giving the Tigers a 43-41 advantage at halftime.
“[Green], in a weird way, operates in a worse way when I show her love,” O’Regan said. “I was riding her pretty hard this week in preparation for the adversity I knew we were gonna face today… This is what I really want to see from her.”
Green led the JMU scoring effort in the first half with 18 points, including five made 3-pointers. Tinsley contributed 11 points and two assists for the Dukes. Rivera led the Tigers with 14 points — her teammate, Kornegay-Lewis, scored 13. Kornegay-Lewis led Towson in rebounds as well as assists and finished with a double-double.
Goodman tied the game at 43 early in the third quarter. Senior guard Jaylin Carodine got into foul trouble after she committed her third of the game with 7:23 left in the third quarter. After a pair of made free throws by Kubeck gave the Tigers a 45-43 lead, Green continued her hot streak and sank a 3-ball for JMU.
Four JMU turnovers enabled Towson to control the tempo in the third quarter as the Tigers added seven points for a 60-50 lead with 2:44 remaining in the third. JMU added four points but trailed 65-54 heading into the fourth quarter.
JMU’s momentum was stopped when Carodine and Jefferson committed their fifth fouls and were forced to exit the game. With JMU’s leading scorer and rebounder this season watching from the bench, the Dukes couldn’t overcome the deficit as they fell 87-67.
Towson out-rebounded JMU 41-25 and scored 21 points off turnovers. Green said those were areas of focus in practice this week.
“Transition points and rebounding were two of the points on the list [of keys to the game],” Green said. “Obviously we didn’t check those boxes, especially with [Carodine] being in foul trouble.”
Green finished with 21 points and three rebounds. Jefferson led the Dukes with five rebounds and also scored 13 points. Rivera and Kornegay-Lewis scored double-digits for Towson, netting 21 points and 20 points respectively.
JMU travels to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to play Drexel at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Towson faces off against UNCW at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We have a pretty quick turnaround,” Tinsley said. “We don’t have time to hang our head.”
