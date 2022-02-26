Between the crowd turnout, all-black jerseys and standing ovation graduate transfer guard Charles Falden received pregame for Senior Day, it looked like the makings of a high-stakes CAA clash to culminate the regular season.
Rather, it was an inconsequential game for the Dukes with the CAA’s postseason ban in effect, and they played like it. CAA’s second-place Towson rolled into the Atlantic Union Bank Center (AUBC) and shot lights out, downing JMU 95-59.
“It was like an avalanche,” JMU men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington said. “I’m embarrassed by that outcome.”
The Dukes tried to feed Falden early and often in his last game in the purple and gold. He didn’t convert on his looks, shooting 0-for-5 in the first half.
On the other end of the floor, the Tigers zipped the ball around JMU’s zone and made their shots from a myriad of shooters and spots on the floor. At the 13:17 mark, Towson was already 5-for-7 on the long ball after senior guard Antonio Rizzuto’s make.
With just over 8 minutes left in the first half, Towson assisted on eight baskets. JMU hadn’t assisted any.
“When [Towson’s] making shots like that, they’re going to beat a lot of teams badly,” Byington said. “They’re in a good place right now to make a run [in the CAA tournament].”
Redshirt freshman guard Terrance Edwards was trying to keep JMU in the game with two-thirds of the Dukes’ first-half points. But Towson kept the rest of the Dukes at bay and out-assisted and out-rebounded JMU 23-14 and 9-1, respectively, at the break. The Tigers took a 45-21 lead into halftime.
Towson continued its 3-point onslaught in the second half. Junior guard Jason Gibson knocked down back-to-back 3’s for Towson on as many possessions to make it 51-23 just under one minute into the last half of JMU’s season. The Tigers’ lead was cut to 19 after an Edwards layup at the 17:01 mark, but Towson followed with a 12-0 run to double up JMU 64-32.
From there, the Tigers kept their feet on the gas. Another 15-2 run from 11:19 until just before the under-8-minute media timeout put them up 39 points, effectively ending the game.
Falden finally got a 3-pointer to rattle home with 7:03 left, and the crowd left in AUBC made sure he heard them.
“The game today was for Chuck,” Edwards said. “That’s all we [were] playing for.”
Backups entered the game for Towson as the final minutes ticked away, putting the finishing touches on its 36-point victory — the Dukes’ worst loss since March 30, 2009, against Old Dominion.
Edwards finished with a career-high 29 points on 11-for-17 shooting, passing his previous career high of 17 points at the 16:59 mark. Towson shot 14-for-25 from 3 and dished 22 assists. Redshirt junior guard Nicholas Timberlake led the Tigers with 25 points on 70% shooting from behind the arc.
As Falden played his last game at JMU, it might not be his last game on a basketball court. He said he now wants to play basketball overseas; Falden is the only Duke from this year’s roster who’s departing.
“I’m going to talk to my agent right after this,” Falden said. “Wherever I land, [I’m] just going to get ready to go to work.”
Towson advances to 23-7 (14-3 CAA) and plays one last regular season game Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. versus Delaware — a rescheduled matchup from Jan. 27. Then, the Tigers go on to have one of the top seeds at the CAA tournament, which starts March 5. Byington said he thinks Towson is playing the best basketball in the conference right now.
With the loss, JMU finishes its season 15-14 (6-12 CAA) and is ineligible for the postseason conference tournament.
“In my 9 years of being a head coach, this is by far the most challenging I’ve ever dealt with,” Byington said, referencing the team’s injuries, COVID-19 pause and CAA tournament ban. “I’m tired, our guys are tired. It doesn’t feel like a winning season.”
