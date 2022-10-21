JMU men’s basketball bring new look into Sun Belt
“If you’re not excited this time of the year, you’re doing the wrong thing.”
That’s how JMU men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington opened at Sun Belt media day as he begins his third season at the helm of the Dukes. He and graduate forward Alonzo Sule represented the Dukes at media day as they prepare for the coming season.
When the CAA banned JMU sports, including men’s basketball, from competing for a conference championship, it disappointed everyone involved. Byington said the positive of it is using that frustration to build toward 2022.
“We left last year feeling empty,” Byington said. “We left with some frustration and adversity that has motivated us through the summer.”
For Sule, he said he looked at it as a bonding experience for everyone part of last year’s squad. He said the Dukes grew from it and the team is even closer now.
“I feel like the bond we have has grown over this year,” Sule said. “The adversity we faced definitely brought us closer.”
For both Byington and Sule, joining the Sun Belt is a blast from the past since Byington previously coached at Georgia Southern and Sule transferred from Texas State. Byington said the conference improved since he joined the Dukes.
“We know the challenge the Sun Belt’s going to bring,” Byington said. “We’re gonna be well tested and have to be ready to go win some road games early … It’s a stronger league from when I left it.”
The Dukes were picked fourth in the conference — right behind third-place South Alabama. Sule’s former team, the Bobcats, were picked second.
Sule said the Dukes have enough internal motivation and don’t pay too much attention to what people outside the building think of them.
“We really try not to pay too much attention to the poll,” Sule said. “The focus is just trying to be the best we can be and get better every single day.”
The Dukes return eight of their nine scorers from last year and transfers along with freshmen joined the program as JMU begin life in the Sun Belt. One of those new faces being redshirt junior guard Noah Freidel — a transfer from South Dakota State.
Byington said while Freidel is known for his sharpshooting ability, he’s a complete player.
“Noah’s a really talented offensive player,” Byington said. “People look at him and think he’s a shooter, but he’s much more than that. He can drive, pass, and post up. [He’s got] a great IQ … He’s gonna be very impactful for us.”
Women's basketball's O’Regan, Jefferson share hopes about new conference
The stage is set as time ticks down before JMU women’s basketball’s Sun Belt Conference debut. Hopes are high as the Dukes remain optimistic about their newest set of challenges.
JMU finished fourth in the CAA last season with a record of 14-15 (10-8 CAA). Senior guard Kiki Jefferson led JMU in scoring, 545 points, and assists in 2021, as well as 196 rebounds, the second most. After her performance, last season, she finished on the Second Team All-CAA Team, and now leading up to this season, Jefferson has been listed on the Preseason Sun Belt Second Team.
“Having a player like Kiki means everything. She is my family, and that’s more important than the stats that she is going to produce,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said. “I was a little surprised that 19 points a game, seven rebounds, and 41% doesn’t get you first team all league, but I do understand the unknown.”
The Dukes were picked to finish sixth in the 14-team Sun Belt. Jefferson said, though, JMU’s using this placement as motivation.
“I think respect is earned, not given,” Jefferson said. “We’re ready to earn our respect here in the Sun Belt.”
The Dukes in 2022-23 are welcoming four freshmen and family this season with four freshmen joining their squad. JMU has the hope of having a more versatile team in terms of statistics and work while on the court with the combination of both their old and new players together. JMU’s top four scorers from last season all return this year. The goal this year being that players like Jefferson can have their work divided amongst others while playing.
“[Kiki] has the most weight on her shoulders of anyone. We’re asking her to score, to lead, to make plays to defend,” O’Regan said. “I do think it will be a little bit of a relief to her to not have to do everything this year. We have some other players that should be coming in behind her to help take the load off.”
O’Regan said there is more versatility on this year’s team. He said the Dukes have the opportunity to produce more offensively through others and not just through Jefferson and junior guard Jamia Hazell.
O’Regan highlighted Texas Christian University transfer student Caroline Germond who is a graduate student guard now playing for the Dukes.
The Dukes compete in a tournament in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the middle of December. O’Regan said he didn’t want the team to take a plane before conference games since he knows they’ll become routine,
“How many teams in this league can say they get to play North Carolina at home,” O’Regan said. “That’s where our program is at. The fact that North Carolina will do a home-and-home with us, Maryland will do a home-and-home with us. That’s who we want to continue to be, and not that we’re letting them out of the AUBC with a win but the idea is to get up here and knock them off.”
With the increased hype the Sun Belt is bringing to JMU, O’Regan said how it’s more important than ever to “get down to the nuts and bolts of getting through it” to start strong and lift the Dukes to the top of the conference. The high expectations and eagerness for the season spreads through the players as they are ready to compete at this new level.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the different type of basketball we will be going against,” Jefferson said. “Also traveling, I joke about flying but it’s fun, and just getting closer with my team and getting our name out there honestly.”