JMU women’s soccer didn’t have the year it was hoping for in its shortened, six-game spring regular season, finishing 1-3-2. However, having the personnel to make long throw-ins — specifically with redshirt senior attacker Hannah Coulling and senior defender Ashby Larkin — is potentially a launching pad for a return to CAA supremacy this fall.
Expected goals, or XP, is a metric used in soccer to determine the likelihood of scoring a goal in a given situation. It calculates where you shoot and with what body part — foot or head — and gives a percentage. JMU women’s soccer head coach Joshua Walters said the team has a higher XP on long throw-ins courtesy of Coulling or Larkin than they do on corner kicks. Corners are often considered the most advantageous way of scoring a goal for almost every team, being that it’s a kick toward the goal and can initiate a set play.
“[Long throw-ins] probably give us two or three more scoring opportunities in a 20-game season,” Walters said. “In soccer, that’s a pretty big deal … we always try to keep [Coulling and Larkin] in the game because it’s such a weapon.”
Both Coulling and Larkin said a player they loved throwing it into for scoring opportunities was forward/midfielder Ginger Deel — who graduated this past year. Filling those shoes, specifically with someone who’s tall enough to get underneath the throw-ins and has a similar mentality to attack the ball, Larkin said, is crucial to replicate success going forward.
In other situations, when the ball isn’t being thrown in for a scoring opportunity to a player like Deel, different standards constitute success, Larkin said. She said if you’re not near the 18-yard box — also known as the goalie or penalty box — or looking to be “dangerous,” it’s important to have the ball thrown so it can settle at the feet of the intended target. For Coulling, throw-in success is achieved when the ball doesn’t flip over in the air and it’s “lofted, yet a little bit driven” so the ball can travel to where someone can get a head on it.
Although, when Larkin and Coulling need to let it fly, they can — Larkin said she’s seen Coulling hit the side of the near post on a throw-in a couple of times. Larkin herself said she can get it to just before the 6-yard box — the box within the goalie box — when throwing from the near sideline.
Where did this throw-in ability develop? For Coulling, she grew up going to Virginia Tech women’s soccer games and saw a player complete throw-ins that, she said, went great distances. She said that inspired her to want to replicate it, and combined with throwing footballs and baseballs with her brother as a child, she was well on her way to rising above her peers’ throw-in capabilities.
By the time she got to high school, Coulling said she realized that she could already throw the ball in from far distances. Her high school soccer coach helped her throw even farther by throwing a basketball — which is heavier and bigger — for the first 10 minutes of practice.
“It’s like weightlifting,” Coulling said. “You squat and stuff to get stronger, and that’s kind of what I was doing.”
Larkin said her throw-in abilities “accumulated” from playing basketball growing up and taking throw-in reps from the outside back position. She and Coulling both said throw-in ability is natural for them.
Coulling said the ability to throw the ball far has to do with the way someone’s shoulders are built and the joints’ mobility. Walters said Coulling and Larkin’s “long levers” and exceptional core strength let them send the ball great distances, while Larkin attributes it to being taller than most players and therefore having more momentum behind her launches.
“Me and [Larkin] are kind of similar builds,” Coulling said. “Very tall, lanky, we have long arms — I think it’s our shoulders, really.”
Larkin said increasing throw-in length can be developed and can get close to the point she and Coulling are at. However, Walters said that takes time — too much time to develop once a player is already in college. He said an alternative is to perform a flip throw: The player runs, puts the ball on the ground and flips it over to throw it — “kind of like a fulcrum action or like a slingshot.”
This throw-in method might be used at points for the Dukes this fall if Larkin is out of the game, and Walters wants Coulling to be used in other facets. He said Coulling, along with having a cannon of a throw-in, is very athletic and will “pummel” the ball if she has it around the goal.
“In an ideal world, I would have Hannah throw the ball into Hannah,” Walters said. “She’s the best on the team in the air.”
Prior to playing striker this year, Coulling has played on every Duke line during her career — she started her JMU career as a midfielder, played defender as a sophomore, then played attacker last year, which she’ll repeat this year. Coulling was moved to defender her sophomore year because of injuries; Walters said she was the natural choice because of how athletic she is.
“She’s been a bit of a Swiss army knife,” Walters said, “just a special, competitive, super athletic player.”
The jack-of-all-trades fifth-year senior said she’s ready to settle in at attacker because she wants to score more. After scoring one of the Dukes’ six goals last season, Coulling said that’s the biggest aspect of her game she’s working on, especially with her summer league team, Richmond United.
To compliment the good she does on the field, Coulling might be an even better teammate off it. A two-year captain, Walters said she got almost 80% of the team’s vote for the role this past year.
“She’s one of the ones that sets the example,” Walters said. “When someone needs something, she’ll also be the first one to say, ‘Hey, if you need to go to Target, I’ll take you to Target.’”
Walters said the team talks frequently about the “Law of the Lid” when it comes to the importance of leadership. The law states, “The ability of our team to grow is at the ceiling of the leaders,” and Coulling unquestionably gives the Dukes a high ceiling, he said.
While Coulling’s individual goal is to score more and set up goals for others, Larkin said her team goal consists of making it back to the CAA championship game, and winning it this time, to cap off her career as a Duke. Coulling, Larkin and Walters expect the team to take a leap this season because of the experience many younger players got stepping into play last season with starters missing time with COVID-19 protocols this past spring — a season that Coulling called a “learning curve.”
Backups playing didn’t result in short-term success during the spring, but it might have been just the remedy needed to bring JMU back to a CAA championship game in the fall and send Coulling and Larkin into the sunset as conference champions on the back of their throw-in prowesses.
“A lot of players on our team have grown and developed into spots that I think are going to be really useful,” Walters said. “I think it’s going to pay off big time this fall.”
Contact Grant Johnson at breezecopy@gmail.com. For more soccer coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.