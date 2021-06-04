They’re not the underdogs -- they’re the Dukes.
In a season that’s felt like a dream, JMU softball was battle-tested en route to its victory over No. 1 Oklahoma on Thursday, advancing in the winner’s bracket and earning the program’s first-ever victory in the Women’s College World Series.
While unprecedented, these Dukes found their stride from Regionals to Super Regionals, and while some may call the journey a Cinderella story, JMU’s run isn’t over as it prepares to take on No. 5 Oklahoma State with a trip to the NCAA Semifinals on the line.
Out 1: Previewing Oklahoma State
At this point in the tournament, it all comes down to pitching, and OSU’s got it.
Graduate pitcher Carrie Eberle, a Virginia Tech transfer, is the ace for the Cowgirls. With 155 strikeouts so far this season, Eberle’s pitched 185 innings for Oklahoma State this year and has a 1.39 ERA -- both the most innings pitched and lowest ERA by any Cowgirl pitcher.
OSU doesn’t have a one-two punch with pitchers as Oklahoma did but relies on Eberle to do her job — very similar to how the Dukes rely on redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander.
When it comes to base running, the Cowgirls play the short ball. OSU has five batters about .300, and graduate infielder Alysen Febrey is the only player above .400. Coming into the matchup with 90 home runs through the main lineup, Oklahoma State has power and isn’t afraid to come out swinging.
Febrey is the most dangerous hitter for the Cowgirls, with 18 home runs and 74 hits this season. Senior infielder Hayley Busby is also a threat with a team-high 19 home runs and 61 hits.
JMU’s last matchup with Oklahoma State took place on Feb. 17, 2017, in the Clearwater Invitational, where the Dukes downed the Cowgirls 5-2. JMU is undefeated all-time in its matchups with OSU at 2-0, all matchups coming from the annual invitational. Former JMU pitcher Megan Good shut out Oklahoma State through five innings in the matchup.
To beat the Cowgirls, JMU has to be just as good as it was against Oklahoma. OSU took a game against the Sooners in the regular season and the bats will start hot. Alexander has to have another stellar performance, and the Dukes’ bats need to come up with base hits if JMU wants a ticket to the semifinals.
Out 2: a full team effort
If there’s any key takeaway from what JMU softball head coach Loren LaPorte said after the victory over Oklahoma, it’s that the Dukes deserve to be here and they can compete with everyone, but to stay alive it’ll take a full team effort.
The Dukes proved they belonged in the WCWS with the upset of the No. 1 seed, but if JMU wants to stay in Oklahoma City, the team needs to play better every game. This is the WCWS: Every team is capable of winning the National Championship.
A full team effort isn’t just in the pitching. The fielding is critical right now, and as teams figure out Alexander and begin hitting off her, the outfield has to communicate and move the ball efficiently to keep runners contained and not make errors.
Redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon, while hitting the game-winning home run, also played a strong game defensively, coming up with some impressive catches in the outfield and communicating well with the team on pop-ups.
The infield also came up with important plays against the Sooners. Redshirt senior infielder Madison Naujokas was the facilitator at second base, and redshirt junior infielder Lynsey Meeks threw hard fastballs from first base to get JMU to the dugout.
“Our defense stepped up big for us; Kate made a diving play,” LaPorte said in the post-game press conference. “Super proud of the whole team, whole team effort.”
While pitching and hitting are a chess match and what many focus on, JMU’s consistency in the field is key to keeping its season alive. It takes a full team effort to win games in the WCWS, and the field team is a part of that.
Out 3: It’s just another game, but enjoy the moment
While this is the biggest stage in college softball, it’s important that JMU takes it one step at a time. To stay calm and not get ahead of themselves is key to remaining at peak performance.
“I think we came into the game knowing, ‘This is another game, knowing this team put their pants on the same way we did,’” Gordon said in the post-game press conference. “We just had to go out there and show them who JMU softball is.”
JMU is playing against the best teams in the country and it’s winning. The Oklahoma team the Dukes saw Thursday may possibly be one of the best college softball teams to ever exist. Yet, despite the .400 batters and the experience in pitching, JMU came into the Sooners' home state and took one from them in the eighth inning.
However, to play in the WCWS is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s what girls dream about growing up around softball, and so while the players are staying locked in and focused, they say it’s important that they, especially the seniors, enjoy the moment.
“I was just trying to embrace the moment,” Alexander said in the post-game press conference. “This is our first time here, and I wouldn’t rather be here with anyone else other than my teammates.”
Every pitch, every game the Dukes play in OKC is history. JMU’s gained national attention and coverage from its postseason run and is rewriting the record books for midmajors in the tournament. Thousands are watching them, cheering for them, and getting excited about softball.
