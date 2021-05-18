Redshirt freshman javelin thrower/jumper Shelby Staib, redshirt junior jumper/hurdler Skyla Davidson and redshirt senior thrower Dominique Johnson competed for the last time this season, representing JMU at the one-day VCU Last Chance meet Sunday. All three finished in the top three in their respective events.
Staib finished first in the javelin throw — her third first placement of the year — with a mark of 45.38 meters. It was the redshirt freshman’s best performance of the season, marking a personal-best.
Davison capped off her season with a third-place mark in the triple jump of 12.12 meters. Johnson finished her JMU track & field career by landing second place in the discus with a launch of 48.97 meters.
Staib and Davidson will return to JMU track & field next winter and spring with momentum from their respective performances.
“It will be great to have Shelby and Skyla back next season as forces to be reckoned with,” head coach Ron McCown told JMU Athletics.
Johnson’s discus throw was a personal-best. McCown said that while Johnson didn’t accomplish her goal of qualifying for nationals, he’s very proud of what she accomplished as a member of the team over her career.
