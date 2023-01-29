In the middle of JMU men’s basketball’s 58-45 win over ULM yesterday, attendees in the Atlantic Union Bank Center’s rafters lobbed stuffed animals onto the court.
A tradition that’s swept the nation for years came to Harrisonburg during halftime: a teddy bear toss fundraiser. The teddy bears tossed onto the court will be donated to hospitalized children at the UVA Children’s Hospital.
“I love when we can do anything for the community and bring awareness to different things,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said. “We have to use our platform and visibility with the attention we get from this men's program to do anything we can to help.”
Eric Swensen, public relations officer for UVA Health, said in an email to The Breeze that teddy bear tosses help UVA Children’s child life specialists brighten up their patients’ days.
“Everyone at UVA Children’s works hard to make our patients feel as comfortable as possible while they are in the hospital,” Swensen said. “Donations like these bring smiles to the faces of our young patients and are greatly appreciated by the kids and their families.”
In JMU’s Thursday night 75-69 win over Coastal Carolina, Byington sported a suit in support of Suits and Sneakers Week, a weeklong initiative with the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) in which coaches raise awareness about fighting cancer.
Swensen said UVA Children’s also collected hundreds of donated teddy bears from a toss organized by Carter Myers Automotive at a U.Va. men’s basketball game in December. He said he’s “very fortunate” to have nonprofits and community groups who are willing to help out UVA Children’s.
“I love anything we can do to help,” Byington said. “Sometimes I almost wish we can do more.”
Also, hearing students talk about the fundraiser exemplifies that the JMU community cares about something bigger than themselves, senior JMU student and music education major Brayden Paitsel said.
“We are not just about our words but our actions,” Paitsel said. “I think the more things like this happen the more it’s going to encourage others to do similar things that better the JMU community.”