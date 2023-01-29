Mark and Kym Hilinski, the parents of Tyler Hilinski — a former Washington State quarterback who died by suicide in 2018 — came to JMU on Jan. 24 to give roughly their 150th Tyler Talk, in which they spread awareness about student-athlete mental health stigma and share Tyler's story. Sports Editor Grant Johnson spoke to the Hilinski parents to learn more about their mission and the atmosphere during their talk at JMU — the first time they've done a talk at a school this closely removed from a student-athlete suicide.