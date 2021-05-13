After one of the most bizarre regular seasons in recent memory, JMU lacrosse emerged atop the CAA, winning the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Dukes (11-4, 3-1 CAA) open the tournament against Johns Hopkins on Friday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, at 5 p.m.
“We love it, man — we’re in the NCAAs, we have an opportunity to compete against a team that we’ve known for a long time and we’re really excited about,” head coach Shelley Klaes said to JMU Athletics. “I’m excited to see this team take their momentum into the NCAA Tournament.”
JMU enters the matchup versus the Blue Jays on fire. The Dukes have won their last six games — two in the CAA Tournament and the last four of the regular season.
In the CAA Championship game versus Drexel, the Dukes trailed 12-9 with under five minutes left in regulation. JMU rallied to tie the game and send it to overtime, where redshirt sophomore midfielder Lizzy Fox scored to give the Dukes the win and become the first CAA team to win four consecutive championships.
“This team is really just firing on all cylinders,” Klaes said. “We had huge sparks off the bench offensively, and we were able to dig deep and find our draw control game in the second half to win us the game.”
The surge started right around when redshirt junior attacker Katie Checkosky returned from injury. Checkosky missed the start of the season, and the Dukes went 5-4 (0-1 CAA) without her. JMU, despite scoring at least 20 goals twice, scored fewer than 10 goals four times when she wasn’t in the lineup.
Checkosky returned against William & Mary on April 14, a 14-4 victory for the Dukes. That kickstarted the winning streak, and JMU’s offense was consistent during the stretch — the Dukes have scored at least 13 goals in each game.
“It is so great to have Katie back; she opens up so many options on the offense,” redshirt freshman attacker Isabella Peterson said. “Her ability to see the field and see the open cutters is great, and I think she brings a lot to the team.”
Another reason for JMU’s offensive consistency is its versatility. Eight Dukes have tallied at least 20 points this season, led by Peterson’s 52. JMU’s scored 201 goals this year and assisted on 117 of them.
“It’s really important for us to have connections, great ball movement and discipline,” Peterson said. “That’s something that we talked about this year and what we’ve been focusing on.”
It’s not just the offense that’s playing well — JMU’s been strong defensively. The Dukes rank in the top 10 in the country in scoring defense at 8.33 goals allowed per game.
Redshirt senior defender and 2021 CAA Defender of the Year Emma Johnson broke the program record for career caused turnovers in the CAA Tournament semifinal game versus Hofstra on May 7. Redshirt junior defender Molly Dougherty had double-digit saves in both games of the tournament and was named the most outstanding player of the championship.
“I think our defense is allowing [our offense] to have all these opportunities because they’re making great stops,” Peterson said.
Johns Hopkins (8-6, 7-5 Big 10) defeated seven top-25 teams this season. The Blue Jays made it to the semifinals of the Big 10 Tournament, where they lost to Maryland.
Klaes said Johns Hopkins is a physical team. JMU’s also a physical team — routinely committing dozens of fouls a game — and Johnson stated she’s excited to go against another team like them, even though it might be sloppy at times.
“I think it’s going to be a huge draw control battle [and] ground ball battle,” Johnson said to JMU Athletics. “We’re growing and peaking at the right time, and something we’ve been focusing on is those hustle stats.”
This is the first NCAA Tournament appearance for the 17 combined freshmen and redshirt freshmen on JMU’s roster. However, Johnson — the winningest player in program history — told them to consider it as just another opponent.
“Something I talked about today is just that … if we act as if it’s any other game, we stay calm, cool [and] collected,” Johnson said. “I think that’s something we’re going to use moving forward to Friday.”
The Dukes and Blue Jays have squared off once before, a 14-9 JMU victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 2004. The winner will advance to play No. 1 UNC (18-0, 9-0 ACC) on Sunday. The Tar Heels beat the Dukes 15-5 on March 21.
