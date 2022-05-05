History made, overtime game-winners and a conference realignment captured the essence of the 2021-22 athletic year for JMU. As the season winds down, The Breeze sports desk picks their favorite moments from the year.
Madison Hricik:
Swim & Dive captures ECAC Open Conference title This season, JMU student-athletes experienced realignment, a conference ban, adjusting to post-pandemic life and, most recently, the death of one of their own. But the swim & dive Dukes found a way to still win a conference title despite the CAA, earning a fifth straight title. Their journey from tears of heartbreak to tears of joy was a “full circle moment,” and it’s regarded as one of the most impactful wins of the season for the JMU swim & dive.
Grant Johnson:
JMU men’s basketball edges out CoC, 95-94This game will inevitably sit a notch below the U.Va. game in the allure of JMU men’s basketball history. Regardless, it was an underrated game that deserves notoriety: There was an ejected fan. The shot clock broke. Justin Amadi’s jersey got stained with blood, causing him to change into No. 12 with no last name on the back. In the 2 1/2 hour marathon where no end seemed near until the final buzzer blared, JMU pulled it out, 95-94. JMU head coach Mark Byington told the smattering of media postgame that if people aren’t going to the AUBC to watch the Dukes, they’re missing out. I couldn’t help but agree after this back-and-forth, fast-paced treat I got to cover.
Savannah Reger:
JMU men’s basketball beats U.Va. I typically arrive 40 minutes before the start of any game I cover. It gives me time to quietly set up. Not when JMU beat U.Va., though. The AUBC was packed hours out, I squeezed my way through people and I had to scream to my former co-editor during the game. But it was after that moment when the players were screaming, fans were on their seats and the court was swarmed that JMU felt pure happiness. After everything that’s happened this year, the team needed that and covering it is an experience I’ll never forget.
John Breeden:
Track & field hosts JMU invite, notch seven first-placers One of my favorite moments reporting for The Breeze was interviewing Maggie Linton after she placed first in the 800-meter run. When I asked what it meant to her to be a senior and place first in the home meet, she got emotional and poured her heart out to me, saying what it meant to be a part of the team. I was so happy I got to capture that moment.
Craig Mathias:
JMU men’s soccer beats U.Va. Beating a team for the first time in 41 years is a moment in itself. When it happens to be against U.Va., it’s just that much sweeter for JMU. Melker Anshelm scored the winner at 108’ and sent Sentara Park into a frenzy. The double-overtime game on a chilly September night was one to remember for the Dukes, and it was one I’ll remember for a long time.
Zach Mendenhall:
JMU falls to Villanova on family weekend Although this game saw the Dukes narrowly lose 28-27 against Villanova, I remember the game taking place on parent’s weekend and my family being there to watch it. Not only did that make the game better, but it was a wild game that saw JMU score zero points in the second half and redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke hitting the post on two consecutive field goals. I still remember the feeling I have from witnessing that and thinking to myself, “How did JMU blow this lead?” It’s a moment I play back in my head today.
Will Moran:
10th inning walk-off seals game one for the Dukes, 5-4 After going down 4-2 in the seventh, JMU baseball’s Diamond Dukes rallied with a run in the eighth and ninth to send the game to extra innings. Reifsnider came to the plate with two men on base and sent one off the right field wall for a walk-off RBI double to win the game and the series. Watching the team come together celebrating that moment and then being able to interview Reifsnider after the fact was very memorable.
Connor Harris:
JMU men’s basketball downs future Sun Belt foe ODU, 58-53 This one felt like the beginning of a burgeoning rivalry. In its first Division I game of the season, JMU basketball welcomed its future conference foe to Harrisonburg, and it was a battle throughout the contest. The Dukes scored 30 points off the bench and fended off a late Monarchs comeback to win 58-53. If this is what the future of Sun Belt basketball looks like, JMU fans are in for a treat.
Ryan McGowan
JMU women’s basketball beats Delaware to close the season JMU women’s basketball knew its season was over going into the final games of the season since an at-large bid was out of reach and the CAA ban prevented them from competing in the conference tournament. That didn’t stop the team from coming together and playing one of their best games of the year to close the season, a double-digit victory against Delaware, the eventual CAA Conference Tournament winner. Kiki Jefferson went toe-to-toe with recent WNBA draft pick Jasmine Dickey, and led her team to a 14-point victory on senior night. The victory provided a great goodbye for seniors like Brianna Tinsley, Jaylin Carodine and Madison Green, while also giving the Dukes a positive end for the season and something to build on for next year.
Graham Skinker
JMU baseball defeats Virginia Tech at home, 5-2 JMU baseball defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies for the first time in 11 years this spring. The Dukes jumped out to an early 4-0 lead and never trailed in the game. A two-run homer from Kyle Novak helped JMU defeat an in-state foe for the first time in over a decade.
Logan Skinner
Ethan Ratke sets NCAA record for points scored by a kicker Senior redshirt kicker Ethan Ratke set numerous records during his time as JMU’s placekicker, but none are more notable than becoming the NCAA’s all-time leader in points scored by a kicker. With a career-high six field goals against William & Mary on Nov. 13, Ratke surpassed Zane Gonzalez for first place. Ratke will be remembered as the greatest kicker in FCS history and the most underrated Duke of all time.
Jackson Hephner
JMU beats Montana in their final FCS home game With all the excitement around the beginning of a new era of JMU football in the FBS, it’s important to remember that it’s the end of an era as well. After 50 years, two championships, 24 NFL players, multiple expansions of Bridgeforth Stadium and hundreds of home games, JMU football played its final FCS home game against Montana in the NCAA Quarterfinals, winning 28-6. JMU’s time in the FCS wasn’t perfect, but there’s something about this game that feels bittersweet. It’s the end of an era, and while the future for JMU football is bright, I still believe JMU’s time in the FCS will be remembered fondly by the fans who got to be there to see it.
Honorable mentions
Volleyball sweeps Towson following CAA postseason ban After finding out the Dukes weren’t allowed to participate in the CAA tournament, JMU hosted Towson for the first matchup since 2019. In a packed Godwin Hall, JMU swept the Tigers to tie for first in the conference.
JMU softball is honored at Bridgeforth Stadium after OKC run For the first time since the Women’s College World Series appearance, the 2021 softball team reunited to celebrate its run in front of JMU faithful. While playing the tribute video, the Dukes received a standing ovation, and former third baseman Lindsey Meeks was honored with the “Meeks Cam.”
Holden Koons wins hometown match versus Morgan State After convincing his head coach to host a neutral site match in his hometown, Koons put on a show for his former tennis club, leading the Dukes to take down Morgan State and help aid his case as the top singles player in the conference.
Women’s basketball opens AUBC with a win against U.Va. For the first time at full capacity, JMU women’s basketball hosted in-state foe U.Va. to open the season and the brand-new arena. In what head coach Sean O’Regan called “amazing,” JMU took down the Cavaliers in front of over 3,000 fans.
