Sophomore pitcher Alissa Humphrey sits on the ground near the end of her practice at Veterans Memorial Park. She’s parked right next to the bullpen, a ball in her hand and with her legs slightly off the ground, doing cardio work. Her braided hair bounces back and forth as she moves.
It’s the same hairstyle the sophomore wore as she stood in the circle in Oklahoma City, pitching to the No. 1 Sooners in relief of former JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander.
In the broadcast on ESPN in a record-breaking year for the Women’s College World Series (WCWS), all eyes watched Humphrey finish out the game for the Dukes, ending the Cinderella run in college softball’s final four.
It’s that stage, that viewership and the pressure that comes withlast year’s run that not only affects Humphrey but the entire pitching rotation. The Dukes are figuring out how to use all six pitchers to the best of their ability while also, as Humphrey puts it, fighting their own internal battles.
“I think everyone expects [Humphrey] to be Odicci right away,” JMU softball head coach Loren LaPorte said, “but Odicci wasn’t Odicci until year five. I think they’ve got to grow a little bit and learn that growing is okay.”
The internal battle
LaPorte said in the preseason that in every interview Humphrey gave, she was asked about Alexander and how she’d become the next JMU ace. The last three starting pitchers for the Dukes have all gone professional — all to the USSSA Pride. The head coach said the stress the team puts on themselves post-World Series is high — partly due to the schedule they’ve played.
“I think we did throw them into the fire against really tough competition at the beginning,” LaPorte said. “You have to become more dynamic, and that's what we've tried to do with our pitchers.”
In some ways, LaPorte said, this is the same pressure a new starting face in the circle gets every season — in other ways, however, it’s amplified. Former JMU pitcher Megan Good (2015-19), in the circle when JMU took down Michigan to advance to the Super Regionals in 2019, was always compared to former pitcher Jailyn Ford, who led the Dukes in 2016 when they hosted a Super Regional. Alexander, in turn, was compared to Good, and now Humphrey and Bermudez may be feeling these same effects at the beginning of the year.
“I think [they think] they have to live up to last year, and that's really hard,” JMU assistant coach Libby Bowman, who works primarily with the pitchers, said. “It’s making sure we create our own identity as a pitching staff.”
Through 22 games this season, the Dukes have given up over 100 runs already — the most in the last three seasons. LaPorte’s staff began using Bermudez and Humphrey as the starters, then went into the bullpen as games went on. But as the two were working through some early season mental blocks, different players had to step up.
Sophomore pitcher Meredith Wells is one player LaPorte described postgame against Maryland as the definition of a hard worker.
Sitting the bench last season, it’s paid off LaPorte said about Wells. She said her sophomore is the only pitcher that’s confident in herself and what she’s got after the JMU Invitational.
That’s one out of six who trust themselves, from the head coach’s evaluation.
“I think … you hear the phrase work while you wait, and Meredith is the epitome of that,” Bowman said. “You get confidence from success, making sure that we're getting a little bit better each day and building confidence from those really good moments and letting the bad moments stay in the past and not focusing on what's happened in the past.”
'Growing is ok'
Ford, Good and Alexander got to the level they’re at because of learning the college game and, LaPorte said, being dynamic. The WCWS averaged 1.2 million viewers per game in 2021, 60% better than the College World Series. With Humphrey in the circle for millions of viewers to watch, LaPorte said other teams have scouted her in ways not possible before and to a point where they know exactly what Humphrey is going to pitch right away.
For her pitchers to be successful, LaPorte said they have to become dynamic, too , especially when the whole world saw them pitch. Doing this, she said, solves the mental blocks and elicits confidence.
“You have to get better because teams are getting better against you,” LaPorte said. “That's what happened with Odicci and Megan both — they really had to change their style and become more dynamic. Pitchers don't always want to do that. They like to be comfortable with their best, but sometimes their best is the hitters' best.”
Historically, JMU’s pitchers throw the ball fast — typically in the 70 mph range. Bowman said that this season, she’s worked with Humphrey and Bermudez to speed the ball up while also adding different, reliable pitches to their toolbelt to build confidence. The pitching coach said she’s seen these players at their best, and what they can do, it’s getting them there.
“In the fall, we did focus a lot on speed building,” Bowman said. “Both of them gained about four to five miles per hour, which is a huge jump. Then in the spring, we try to really focus on hitting our location, making sure our spin is right.”
Feeling good in the circle, Bowman said, only increases with game experience. Learning that a player can’t rely on two pitches to make it through is important, LaPorte said, and that’s where Humphrey said she’s developed her change-up ball — a pitch where the ball is perceived as a fastball, but is much slower to reach the plate.
"That’s when I'm most successful, is when I'm changing speeds constantly,” Humphrey said.
LaPorte said the biggest element with her pitchers this season is that they aren’t trusting what they’re throwing, and it’s why so many faces have cracked the starting lineup. From the two returners, Humphrey and Bermudez, to freshman Isabelle Fishman — who plays primarily in the outfield during the game — everyone’s had time.
“I think that's the biggest thing right now … the mental side of our games,” Humphrey said. “We've really been focused on staying focused.”
Humphrey and LaPorte said focus starts at the beginning of the week. Assistant coach Jennifer Herzig does the scouting for the team and sees what the other group’s hitters tend to swing at. From there, LaPorte and Bowman develop a plan of who’s going to start and who’s going to pitch in relief. Both of those are announced before the game.
Bowman said she thinks “communicating that early is important.”
Where to go from here
As for where her staff is now, LaPorte said it's “getting there.” The Dukes competed at the Memphis Tournament on March 18-19, taking on Northwestern State, East Tennessee and Memphis twice. On the second day, the Dukes picked up two wins after dropping both games on day one. In the second win over Memphis, JMU came back in the seventh inning to take the lead, and it was up to Humphrey to strike out the heart of the Tigers’ lineup. She did just that.
“I think she's been waiting for it,” LaPorte said. “The two hitters that we struck out to win the game were two of their hot hitters at that time, just having the confidence to trust her stuff and trust the pitch call.”
JMU fell to Radford on the road 10-2 in six innings on Tuesday, with Humphrey in the circle after Wells was pulled. She herself was pulled for Bermudez in the third inning. In the second game of the doubleheader, the Dukes bounced back — winning 14-2 in five innings — and Humphrey pitched the full second game, getting herself back on track.
“I know that [if] I'm not having my best day, then one of the other pictures on my staff, on our staff, has my back,” Humphrey said. “We're having more confidence in each other because of how important it is to complement each other right now.”
As the Dukes head into conference play this weekend, Bowman said the pitchers enter with a better state of mind than the start. Bowman said the WCWS lingers, but for the most part, the team’s finally mentally moved past that and, as the group picks up more and more wins, it shows.
