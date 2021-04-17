Third time’s a charm for JMU and Richmond, as the third scheduling of the two rivals is the only contest to be played. JMU’s quick start has the Dukes up 13-3 with 30 minutes to go until a CAA South Division champion is crowned.
The good: JMU’s start
The importance of a fast start by JMU can’t be overlooked. The Spiders are known for fast starts, and if the Dukes let Richmond get far ahead, they have been able to come back.
That wasn’t the case.
Right out of the gate, JMU marched down the field. Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson won the starting job with a win at William & Mary on March 27 and immediately started fast Saturday. Johnson had 102 yards of passing in the first quarter alone, contributing to a first-possession touchdown by senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese.
Richmond punted after its first possession, and the ball landed into the hands of redshirt junior center back Jack Sroba, who ran 25 yards with the ball to put the Dukes in Richmond territory, ultimately setting up the redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke’s field goal to put JMU up 10-0.
The bad: JMU’s penalties
Although JMU had a strong start, penalties prevented it from being even better. On the JMU drive that resulted in the Ratke field goal, redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton committed a penalty that set the Dukes back and started with a first and 15 —later not converting on third down.
Redshirt senior safety Wayne Davis took a pass interference call as well in the first half, even though questionable, and set the Spiders up for their only points of the game — a field goal by sophomore kicker Jake Larson.
To stay disciplined, JMU needs to not take penalties. Richmond is No. 11 in the polls for a reason and will take advantage of the Dukes get sloppy and take unnecessary penalties. JMU needs to keep its head in the game to contain the Spiders.
The ugly: Kris Thornton
If there’s a guy to haunt Richmond in the first half, it’s Thornton.
The VMI transfer started fast and never stopped. He started the game with a breakout catch from Johnson to get the Dukes down the field in their first possession of the game — a 46 yarder.
Although in the second drive taking a penalty to put JMU back five yards, Thornton made up for it with a catch to keep the Dukes in field goal range.
His pace slowed in the second quarter but when he gets the ball, Thornton’s hard to stop. In the first half, Thornton finished with three catches for 54 yards, and although the receiver didn’t have a touchdown, he was the reason JMU has points on the board.
Thornton is fast, and Richmond is struggling to keep up with him. JMU needs to keep utilizing the transfer and keep adding to its lead to make a statement to the FCS that it’s the No. 1 team in the country.
