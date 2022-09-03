Bigger stage? It hasn’t been a problem.
JMU is off to a red-hot start in its inaugural FBS game, leading Middle Tennessee 21-0 at the half. Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly through the 30 minutes of action.
The good: Centeio — Mr. dual-threat QB
Just 43 minutes before kickoff, JMU announced graduate transfer Todd Centeio as its starting quarterback. He’s played like a quality starter through one half of his JMU debut.
Centeio did damage early on the ground, scampering for a 27-yard rush on JMU’s first drive of the game. Centeio missed a potential would-be touchdown pass to redshirt senior Kris Thornton early in the first quarter, but then was wheeling and dealing.
On the first play of the second quarter, he found redshirt junior wide receiver Reggie Brown on a 20-yard strike to give JMU its first-ever lead as an FBS program.
Then, with 6:49 left in the second quarter, Centeio found Brown again, this time from 29 yards out, to put JMU up 14-0. Brown beat the MTSU defensive back on a deep crossing route, and Centeio let the route develop with time to throw in the pocket.
With 3:05 remaining in the second quarter, JMU marched down the field again but mostly on the ground — not with Centeio’s legs — and the Colorado State transfer capped off the drive finding a wide-open Thornton for a seven-yard walk-in score.
Centeio finished the first half 15-of-22 for 169 yards and three touchdowns through the air and added 43 yards on 10 carries on the ground.
The bad: MTSU offensive line
From the start of the game, MTSU’s offensive line hasn’t been holding up against JMU’s defensive front, which now features redshirt freshman defensive end Mikail Kamara, back from an injury last fall, and redshirt senior Marshall transfer defensive tackle Jamare Edwards.
Through the midway point in the second quarter, the Blue Raiders had run for negative 11 yards. Redshirt senior quarterback Chase Cunningham was swallowed up in the backfield on multiple read option runs, and when dropping back to pass, it wasn’t much better, either.
Cunningham was sacked twice in three plays by redshirt junior defensive end Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji, then by redshirt junior Rutgers transfer defensive tackle Jamree Kromah with 10 minutes to go in the second half.
The Dukes ended the first half with three sacks to go along with six tackles for loss.
The ugly: Finishing drives
While JMU has a comfortable three-possession lead, it could very well be five or six possessions.
On JMU’s opening drive, it marched down the field, only to have redshirt junior kicker Camden Wise’s 38-yard field goal blocked.
Later in the first quarter, the Dukes were driving into Blue Raider territory and were faced with a 4th-and-2. Head coach Curt Cignetti called a timeout and kept the offense on the field to go for it — but Centeio’s pass was batted down by Blue Raiders redshirt senior defensive end Jordan Ferguson.
Later in the half, this time in the second quarter, JMU was in business — in the redzone after Thornton caught a screen, while the run game was rolling. Then after the Thornton catch, an MTSU defender was already out of bounds and redshirt sophomore tight end Zach Horton continued blocking him out of bounds, then tackled him. It resulted in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
That drive resulted in Centeio getting sacked on 3rd-and-17, then a subsequent punt through the end zone.
This is being picky, though. If JMU plays like this for the remaining 10 games, seven or eight wins could be a realistic possibility.