JMU football, the 2022 self-proclaimed “Kings of the East,” kicked off its 2023 season this evening against Bucknell of the FCS, up 17-3.
After a low-scoring first 30 minutes, here’s the good, the bad and the ugly through the first half.
The good: Both defenses forcing turnovers
On the first drive of the game at the 12:56 mark, JMU redshirt senior defensive lineman Jamree Kromah recovered a Bucknell fumble.
From that point on, the Dukes seemed to be playing sharp on defense. In the first quarter, Bucknell junior quarterback Ralph Rucker and the rest of the offense remained scoreless and didn’t convert a single third-down conversion.
On the other side, the drive immediately after Kromah’s fumble recovery was quickly reversed by Bucknell's defense with an interception from junior cornerback Ethan Robinson just one minute later.
The Dukes left the Bison with only a field goal at halftime, finishing the first 30 with zero red zone attempts.
The bad: Bucknell’s rush defense
JMU’s first half offense was specifically carried by the run game of senior running back Latrele Palmer, redshirt senior Solomon Vanhorse and redshirt sophomore Kaelon Black. At the half, the Dukes’ offense accumulated 187 yards, 172 on the ground.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Alonza Barnett III got the start for JMU. After throwing an interception on the Dukes’ first drive, most of the offense has seemingly been played on the ground. In the first half, the Dukes logged 17 rushing plays and 11 passing.
After Black had a career-long 57-yard rush to end the first quarter, Barnett scored his first-career touchdown with a nine-yard rush.
With 2:02 left in the half, the Dukes scored their second rushing touchdown of the day, a 13-yard rumble by Palmer.
Black led the Dukes on the ground in the first half with 120 yards, over half of the JMU’s total yardage on offense.
The ugly: JMU’s passing game needs a cleanup
With 1:52 left in the first quarter, the Dukes went for it on 4th-and-6, but with a high, incomplete pass from Barnett, the Dukes lost the chance at what could’ve been the first JMU touchdown of the season.
In the first quarter, JMU’s offense only had three passes completed for 15 yards. JMU’s leading receiver after 30 minutes? Eight yards on one catch from redshirt senior Phoenix Sproles.
The Bison out gained the Dukes through the air 127-15 at halftime, with Bucknell junior quarterback Ralph Rucker going 11-of-16, while the Dukes’ passing game continued to be nonexistent the rest of the half. Barnett went 3-for-11 and didn’t pick up another passing yard in the second quarter.