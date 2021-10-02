It’s been a quick first half coming out of the bye week, and JMU leads 17-7. Here is the good, the bad and the ugly of the Dukes’ first half of their matchup with New Hampshire.
The good: JMU’s mobility
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti has emphasized that he wants the Dukes to start faster.
While the first possession for the Dukes didn’t go as planned, ending with a punt, the second one was what JMU fans are used to — a Dukes’ touchdown. The touchdown drive for JMU started on its own 10-yard line, and the Dukes proceeded to march downfield.
Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson was mobile early on, running for extra yards and holding the ball to give his receivers enough time to develop their routes. Redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton headlined the first half with 78 yards, the touchdown and he consistently picked up extra yards.
JMU’s running backs are an area to be improved out of any from the first half. Johnson led the team in rushing with 28 yards — an indicator that the running back room needs to improve.
Redshirt sophomore running back Latrele Palmer got the start and picked up 24 yards on nine carries. Freshman running back Austin Douglas saw snaps in the first half. Redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese also made his first appearance of the season.
JMU’s special teams were mobile as well in the first half — the Dukes faked a field goal, and redshirt junior wide receiver Alex Miller got JMU the first down on the touchdown drive.
The Dukes were mobile right out of the gate and continued down the stretch. New Hampshire is just as quick and due for a breakout, though, so the defense has to be ready in the second half.
The bad: JMU’s penalties
Cignetti has also said the Dukes take too many penalties. The same applied in the first half of the game against New Hampshire.
On the offense, JMU took multiple false starts and holding penalties, bringing the Dukes back and preventing more yards gained. It’s not the offensive line that’s been taking the penalties in the contest, but the backfield and the receivers.
The Dukes will need to get their offense back on track in order to pull out a win in Durham, New Hampshire. Despite a late first-half touchdown, JMU can't let New Hampshire rattle its system.
The ugly: UNH’s pick-six
As JMU entered the Wildcat’s 10-yard line, Kris Thornton fumbled the ball and freshman defensive back Noah Palm scooped up the ball for New Hampshire and ran it 92 yards to the endzone.
JMU dominated the entirety of the game up until that point, but the momentum shifted toward New Hampshire with that play.
JMU came out after the interception looking rattled and overcompensating on plays. The Dukes found the endzone before halftime with a redshirt sophomore Reggie Brown catch but the team needs to breathe, play their game and adjust.
