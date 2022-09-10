JMU football beat Norfolk State 63-7 on Saturday to move to 2-0 on the season in a game that only lasted 50 minutes. The Dukes have a bye week but then travel to Boone, North Carolina, to face Appalachian State on Sept. 24, JMU's first Sun Belt Conference opponent as an FBS program and Sun Belt counterpart. Sports editor Grant Johnson breaks down what transpired in JMU's second game of the year vs. the Spartans on Saturday afternoon.