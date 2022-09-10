There’s deja vu in Bridgeforth Stadium — JMU football is dominating an FCS program in every aspect of the game during the first half.
Holding a 35-0 lead, the Dukes are carrying the momentum from last week against Norfolk State, but there’s still some things JMU has to polish.
The good: JMU’s offensive versatility
Are we surprised? No. It was nice to see redshirt senior quarterback Todd Centeio get six touchdown passes last week, but it’s better for JMU to see the running backs get involved in this game so far.
Having redshirt junior Latrele Palmer get the first rushing touchdown of the season and redshirt senior Percy Agyei-Obese get his first touchdown since Oct. 9, 2021, in the first half proved that the running back room is back to where it was.
It bodes well for the Dukes to start with success in both passing and rushing, since that’s the balanced offense JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said he hoped Centeio could bring to the team. It’s just a matter of consistency as the pressure increases later in the season and as Norfolk State tries to mark JMU’s biggest weapons.
The bad: Norfolk State’s secondary
Usually when one team’s offense is capitalizing off the air game, it’s not a good side for the other’s secondary. Right now, that struggling secondary is Norfolk State.
The Spartans have prevented a few passes from being completed and Centeio was off target a few times, thanks to Norfolk State’s defensive line. Its secondary hasn’t kept up with JMU’s wide receivers, losing battles with redshirt seniors Kris Thornton and Devin Ravenel that ended in touchdowns.
Thornton has said on multiple occasions that he can win one-on-one battles against any defense, and he’s proven that thus far.
The ugly: More penalties
This one goes for both teams, because both have had some preventable penalties.
For one, back-to-back false starts against the Spartans forced them to give up one of the best field positions they’ve had this half with three minutes to play. JMU misstepped a few times here and there, but still mistakes Cignetti didn’t want — especially considering the emphasis he put on eliminating those penalties during practice.
The Dukes are putting together a strong first half in Week 2, especially considering the performances the rest of the Sun Belt Conference’s east programs are putting on across the country.
JMU still needs a full 60-minute game to make any sort of statement in its nonconference slate. Anything short of a dominant finish won’t look good with Appalachian State waiting around the corner.