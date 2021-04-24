The 2021 FCS playoffs have kicked off, and No. 3-seeded JMU has managed in-state foe VMI so far. While the Keydets’ defense has held its own, the Dukes hold a 21-3 lead going into halftime.
The good: Playoff football is back
It’s been well over a year since the 2019 FCS playoffs. The long awaited return of postseason play for the Dukes is here, and the fans have gotten a treat so far.
The other good: JMU’s running backs
What separates the Dukes from other top teams is their depth in the backfield. They have running backs who present different skill sets that frustrate opposing defensive coordinators.
After VMI pinned JMU at its own 1-yard line, redshirt senior running back Jawon Hamilton broke through the line of scrimmage and raced down Zane Showker Field, breaking the deadlock and giving JMU a 7-0 lead. This was a turning point, as the Keydets’ defense had forced the Dukes to punt on their first two offensive possessions.
Senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese doubled the Dukes’ scoring as the Frederick, Maryland, native powered his way into the end zone from two yards out. His play — along with Hamilton and redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson — has JMU at 211 rushing yards, with Hamilton responsible for 136 of them.
The bad: JMU can’t connect on deep passes
While Johnson made key throws and had 123 passing yards in the first half, there’ve been multiple plays where Johnson had a receiver open down the field but overthrew him.
On the first play from scrimmage, freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. got past his man, but the ball was thrown too far for his outstretched hands. Wells Jr. and redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton have beaten the VMI secondary a couple of times but haven’t reeled one in to deliver a gut-wrenching punch to the Keydets.
Johnson did find Thornton — a VMI transfer — on a crossing route that resulted in a 10-yard touchdown that pushed the lead to 21-3. As the half went on, the Dukes’ offense was churning and making clinical plays.
The ugly: Seth Morgan’s turnovers
It was a first half to forget for VMI redshirt freshman quarterback Seth Morgan.
VMI nearly sent shockwaves throughout the FCS world after freshman wide receiver Chance Knox took a reverse and scampered for 63 yards to make it first-and-goal for the Keydets. However, two plays later, Morgan lobbed a pass to his favorite target in junior wide receiver Jakob Herres on a fade route.
JMU senior cornerback Wesley McCormick leapt up, snatched the ball out of the air and got both feet down to secure the interception, preventing what would’ve been an early touchdown deficit for the Dukes.
Midway through the second quarter, the Keydets were making incisive plays and driving down the field. Near midfield, Morgan took a snap and rolled out of the pocket and lobbed a deep pass that was picked by senior cornerback Taurus Carroll.
Morgan threw one interception all season heading into the game — usually a potent offense hasn’t found solidified momentum. The Dukes’ secondary will be critical down the stretch, as VMI will rely on its air game to pry its way back into the contest.
Contact Noah Ziegler at zieglenh@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.