In a breakout second quarter for the Dukes, JMU took a 38-13 lead into the half. With 30 minutes left, here is the good, the bad and the ugly of the Dukes’ first half vs. the Lions.
The good: Cole Johnson
During the first half only one other FCS game was going on at the time — No.7 ETSU vs. Kennesaw State. That game’s been a defensive battle, tied 0-0 after the first quarter.
The Dukes and the Lions were nothing like that.
Senior quarterback Cole Kelley and redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson put on a show in the first half. They combined for 487 yards — Kelley with 224 and Johnson with 263 — and slung it around downfield.
While the numbers were close, it was Johnson’s world, and SLU was living in it.
The redshirt senior threw for four touchdown passes in the first half, all 20 yards or more. The Dukes were the first in the endzone starting things off with a 22-yard pass to redshirt freshman Antwane Wells Jr. Then, Johnson struck up again with 63- and 57-yard passes to redshirt sophomore Solomon Vanhorse and redshirt junior Kris Thornton, respectively.
Later, in the collapse of SLU in the second quarter, the Dukes scored two more. Johnson ripped it downfield to Wells Jr. for 21 yards, the freshman’s second touchdown of the half. The senior himself ran for 44 yards in the final score of the half — his fifth touchdown.
There’s more scoring to come in Bridgeforth Stadium, and the “Cole Bowl” is leading the way.
The bad: JMU’s opening drive
Despite having the halftime lead, JMU didn’t start out strong.
SLU deferred the ball at the coin toss, electing to go on offense in the second half. JMU took the ball, called for a fair catch in the south endzone and looked to start strong — that didn’t happen.
The Lions sacked Johnson on the first play of the game for a loss of two yards. Then, Vanhorse was swallowed up, losing four more yards and putting the Dukes at third and 16. The drive ended with a hand-off to Vanhorse one more time, and again, the redshirt sophomore lost two yards and out came redshirt senior punter Harry O’Kelly.
On the next possession, the Dukes held the Lions to a field goal, but that wasn’t the way JMU head coach Curt Cignetti wanted to start the game. He emphasized starting fast this week, and a three-and-out isn’t doing that.
It could be nerves, it could be focus, but JMU recovered from that drive and needs to keep the tempo up in the second half.
The ugly: SLU on the south side of the field
It wasn’t ugly at first, but as the second quarter went on, it went the way of SLU.
At the midway point in the second quarter, JMU punted the ball to the Lions, and SLU took it right outside the south endzone. Then, two Kelley interceptions later, the Dukes took three possessions within the 10-yard line, two of them resulting in touchdowns.
It wasn’t just Kelley. Johnson once again found Wells Jr. in one-on-one coverage and sent it his way. Johnson’s fifth touchdown came from a 44-yard run to the left corner of the endzone and, as the half winded down, the Lions ended the offense still on that side of the field.
In the third quarter, the teams switched sides again, and that’ll be good for SLU — the second quarter didn’t do them well, and neither did the south side of the field.
