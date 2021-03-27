WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — For the first time in three weeks, JMU football took the field in its second CAA game of the 2021 spring season. As the Dukes look to stay perfect on the year, they face a tough battle with in-state foe William & Mary.
JMU is without redshirt junior quarterback Gage Moloney, who came in against Elon to spearhead the comeback win. However, redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson stepped in and thrived, finishing the half with189 yards, a touchdown and a quarterback rating of 178.8. With 30 minutes left in the contest, JMU leads 28-3.
The good: JMU’s offense
Following the Elon game, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti announced that redshirt junior quarterback Gage Moloney would take over the starting quarterback role. However, with two consecutive games being postponed, Moloney wasn’t able to show what he can do with the Dukes’ offense.
However, Moloney wasn't seen on the field during warmups and Johnson started under center. He answered the criticism he’s faced in weeks past with a meticulous opening drive that ended with a six-yard toss to senior tight end Clayton Cheatham.
The next drive was similar to the first as the Dukes went seven plays and 80 yards to allow redshirt senior running back Jawon Hamilton to get his third touchdown of the season. At 14-0, the JMU offense was churning and showed why it remained at No. 1 in the FCS.
After the defense forced an interception to get the ball at the William & Mary 11-yard line, the offense couldn’t push the ball into the end zone or set up for what appeared to be a routine field goal. Cignetti reached into his bag of tricks and called a fake, and redshirt junior wide receiver Alex Miller sprinted to the corner of the end zone to make it a three-score game.
The Dukes went on another long nine-play drive that traveled 81 yards, which ended in another touchdown. For an offense that has struggled in the first half of its past two games, it was a statement made early in Williamsburg.
The bad: William & Mary’s offensive production
The Tribe also dealt with a quarterback situation for today’s game. Sophomore Hollis Mathis warmed up during pregame, but it was senior Ted Hefter who started the game for William & Mary. Unfortunately, he couldn’t spark any momentum as the Dukes’ defense stood strong.
Through the first half, W&M had 71 pass yards and 63 rushing yards. Hefter also threw an interception deep in his own territory that set up a JMU touchdown.
The Tribe went 2 of 6 on third down and orchestrated a drive late in the first half to add a field goal, but it brought the score to 28-3. W&M has had long plays but hasn’t strung enough together to put points on the board.
The ugly: William & Mary’s defense
W&M’s defense had no answer for the Dukes, who did whatever they wanted in the first half. Johnson ended with nearly 200 passing yards and Hamilton had 38 yards and two touchdowns.
JMU had 15 first downs, averaged 7.3 yards per play and went 4 of 4 in the red zone. It scored on every offensive possession in the first half besides the last one, where it got the ball with less than 1:30 remaining.
