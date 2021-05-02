With a chance to play Sam Houston State in the FCS semifinals on the line, JMU takes on North Dakota in the finale at Bridgeforth Stadium. In an even game, the Dukes have the edge, entering halftime up 20-14.
The good: JMU’s running backs
There were questions surrounding JMU’s offense entering the spring 2021 season at almost every position — except the running backs.
The running game has been constant all year for the Dukes, and that continued in the first half. After the first quarter, multiple Dukes had double digit rushing yards and pushed through the Fighting Hawk defense to score.
Senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese scored the first touchdown of the game to end an over seven-minute drive by JMU, one mostly dominated by the run game. Agyei-Obese had 53yards on 14 attemps in the half.
After a quick touchdown drive by North Dakota to start the second quarter, JMU didn’t seem fazed and ran down the field again. Freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. had his hand in the second JMU score, but Agyei-Obese scored again to put JMU up 17-7.
Redshirt sophomore running back Solomon Vanhorse and sophomore running back Latrele Palmer had breakout plays to contribute to the score alongside Agyei-Obese. The Dukes will need to keep up the dominance in the second to hold the lead.
The bad: North Dakota’s powerful run game
Coming into the game, JMU was aware of the run game by the Fighting Hawks — a team that averages over 200 yards a game on the ground. Redshirt sophomore running back Otis Weah dominated in the first half and will be someone JMU has to contain in the second.
While the Dukes shut out the Fighting Hawks in the first quarter, to start the second, it was all Weah. The running back had 73 yards on 9 carriesin the first half, including a 45-yard rush to set up the first score for North Dakota.
While JMU has contained the passing game for the Fighting Hawks, Weah is and always will be a threat. If the Dukes can keep him contained in the second half, they have a chance to hold onto the lead and head to the semifinals.
The ugly: Unnecessary penalties
Throughout the first half, the Dukes committed a fair number of penalties that didn’t bode well for them.
While most took place in the first quarter, they allowed the Fighting Hawks to keep the ball when it should’ve been turned over. A redshirt senior Kelvin Azanama pass interference call on the first drive of the game for North Dakota resulted in the Fighting Hawks earning another scoring chance.
The Dukes took another pass interference call later in the first quarter, keeping the Fighting Hawks in JMU territory. While North Dakota never turned these advantages into points, continually taking the penalties will begin to add up.
In order to advance to the FCS semifinals next weekend, JMU needs to be disciplined and stay calm. If North Dakota gets advantages, eventually it'll convert, and penalties are avoidable. The Dukes need to focus on their game plan, and if they do that, they could be booking tickets to Houston, Texas.
