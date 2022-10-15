STATESBORO, GEORGIA — From a missing bald eagle and JMU’s first trip to Statesboro, Georgia, in 30 years, the Dukes' first half was eventful. Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly of the Dukes' first 30 minutes of play as they lead 17-14.
The good: JMU’s rushes to the history books
The traveling Dukes made history in more than one way on the ground.
Graduate quarterback Todd Centeio picked up two rushing touchdowns in the first half, 17- and 13-yard scores, respectively — a first in his six-year career. Centeio finished the first half with 40 yards on the ground and 229 through the air.
Graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese crossed 3,000 career rushing yards in the second quarter, the fifth running back in program history to do so. Agyei-Obese didn’t pick up a score in the first 30 minutes but gained 79 yards on 13 carries.
JMU’s moving the ball in typical fashion in the air on a warm afternoon in Statesboro, but it's just as efficient on the ground.
Centeio’s taking hits left and right, so the Dukes need to use all aspects of its offense to keep the Eagles off balance.
The bad: Sam Clark’s blocked punt
Redshirt senior long snapper Kyle Davis sent the snap backward, and senior punter Sam Clark caught, dropped and kicked the ball.
But instead of seeing it fly high in the air for 40 yards, Clark saw his punt go behind him into JMU’s own endzone.
Freshman defensive back Jailen Barber blocked the kick and freshman wide receiver Joshua Thompson recovered it in the endzone. Right after the Dukes gave up a score to the Eagles, they were punting after a quick three-and-out deep in their own zone.
The sudden effort to tie the game forced JMU to face its first major set of adversity since the first half against Appalachian State. The Dukes didn’t have an immediate answer, giving the Eagles a spark in front of its home crowd.
The ugly: A second-quarter breakdown
The Dukes weren’t the same after the blocked punt in the second quarter.
Redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton bobbled multiple catches through the first 30 minutes. JMU played more conservatively as the half moved on, and graduate wide receiver Terrance Greene Jr. dropped a pass at the goal line.
As the second quarter trudged on, Georgia Southern adjusted to JMU’s fast-paced offense. The Dukes committed pre-snap penalties deep in their own territory, something JMU head coach Curt Cignetti has wanted to see improvement on, while the offensive line shifted around with redshirt junior offensive lineman Nick Kidwell coming in and out.
JMU picked up its rhythm toward the end of the quarter but lost it again quickly as Centeio threw his second pick just before halftime. The Dukes are shaken up but stuck to their game plan, something that’s necessary to leave with a road win and a 7-0 record.