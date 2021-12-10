Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with occasional gusts to around 45 mph late Saturday afternoon, shifting to west and northwest and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph Saturday evening. * WHERE...The District of Columbia, portions of central and northern Maryland, northern and northwestern Virginia, and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are most likely Saturday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&