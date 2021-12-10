With a 14-3 lead 30 minutes into the FCS Quarterfinals, the Dukes are holding on in a tight matchup. It’s been low scoring, but there’s still plenty of action left at Bridgeforth Stadium. Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly of JMU’s first half against Montana.
The good: JMU’s offensive bounce back
The Dukes knew Montana’s defense was fast and aggressive — head coach Curt Cignetti even compared it to the JMU defense in 2019. But redshirt senior Cole Johnson used his experience, finding redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Ravenel and redshirt sophomore running back Latrele Palmer as the catalyst against Montana.
Both touchdowns came in much-needed moments for the Dukes, with Johnson struggling to connect with wide receivers early in the second quarter. With a two-score lead at halftime, JMU can take a moment to catch its breath and make adjustments.
The bad: JMU offensive line
Touchdowns are good, but that means giving Johnson time to make his decision. The offensive line hasn’t held up in the first half.
What makes it difficult for the Dukes is that the majority of the Grizzlies’ defensive line is redshirt seniors compared to the redshirt sophomores and younger players JMU has. Redshirt freshman center Tanner Morris is the newest addition to JMU’s offensive line, and redshirt senior offensive lineman Liam Fornadel is the oldest.
The Dukes need the halftime break to find out what they can fix to give Johnson more time. JMU knows what to do and how to do it, but needs the chance to reset and make the changes necessary.
The ugly: Montana injuries
Two of Montana’s key players left the first half with injuries. Redshirt senior wide receiver Samuel Akem came into Bridgeforth Stadium as the leading receiver for the Grizzlies after the second round of the FCS playoffs. After a 35-yard reception, he left the field and later was announced he’d no longer be eligible to play — with a photograph of the receiver in an arm sling.
No more Akem for the rest of the game. Bummer for the team and for him pic.twitter.com/JPbLZDaqlE— Shaun Rainey (@ShaunRainey) December 11, 2021
Then, redshirt senior quarterback Cam Humphrey attempted to rush the ball downfield and was tackled hard. The quarterback didn’t jump up, athletic trainers rushed to him and he was slowly helped off the field. Now redshirt freshman quarterback Kris Brown is leading the Grizzlies.
The injuries are hard for Montana, but adjusting to it will be the biggest challenge. On the flip side, the Dukes could take advantage of Montana not having its top players on offense. With JMU’s defense knocking at the door of a big play, the offense needs to step up in the same way.
