JMU softball wasn’t the only team celebrated in Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday, as JMU football was back at home to face Elon — the first time at home against the Phoenix since its loss in 2018.
The Dukes lead 35-14 over the Phoenix in a so-far-dominant performance by the players in purple. Here is the good, the bad and the ugly of JMU’s first half versus Elon.
The good: Offensive production
It's safe to say JMU's offense didn't resemble the offense of the past two games in the first half vs. Elon.
The Dukes finished two drives in the end zone over their last two games against Richmond and Delaware, respectively. In the first half against Elon, JMU almost tripled that.
After a shaky start, the Dukes found the end zone in the first quarter. Redshirt senior tight end Clayton Cheatham made an eight-yard grab from redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson to cap off a two-minute drive on the Dukes’ second possession.
JMU scored again to start the second quarter, this time on a longer drive. Johnson found redshirt junior wide receiver Reggie Brown for a four-yard catch, and the Dukes took the 14-7 lead.
Then, after Elon tied the game at 14, Johnson threw a 58-yard pass to redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton for another touchdown. It only took JMU two plays to find the end zone.
To finish the first half, redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. had two touchdown catches, 6- and 13-yard catches, respectively. He’s now tied for 10th all-time for JMU touchdown catches.
Johnson threw for five touchdowns in the first half to four different receivers. While the last two weeks have been the redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke show, Johnson came out flying.
The bad: MJ Hampton’s targeting ejection
Once again, a JMU player was ejected for targeting. The last time the Dukes were at home versus Villanova, redshirt sophomore safety Sam Kidd was ejected for targeting; this week, it’s redshirt senior safety MJ Hampton.
Hampton returned to action for JMU versus Villanova after sitting out the first month of the season with an injury. He had an interception at Delaware last weekend and was a captain in Saturday’s matchup.
The Phoenix scored their second touchdown to tie the game at 14 at the time after the extra point. They had the field position because of the penalty, and Elon had momentum.
Hampton is eligible for the Dukes’ matchup versus Campbell but is done against Elon. He’s a starter on the defense and a leader for the special teams unit, so it’ll be the “next man up” for JMU.
The ugly: JMU's first drive
While JMU lit up the scoreboard in the first half, the Dukes’ first drive was a doozy. Johnson led the team down the field, through the red zone and onto the 1-yard line. When fourth down came around in the last two games, JMU sent out Ratke and the field goal unit.
Saturday wasn’t the case.
Johnson came to the sideline, and both redshirt senior defensive lineman Mike Greene and Bryce Carter came on. It was a wildcat formation with redshirt senior running back Lorenzo Bryant Jr. in the backfield.
Elon stopped the Dukes — it didn’t end there.
There was an offsides call and JMU went for it again, this time with Johnson back in the game. Bryant Jr. ran the ball again on fourth down and didn’t find the end zone. The Phoenix celebrated.
There was another offsides call.
JMU ran the same play one more time but instead of finding the end zone, the Dukes fumbled the ball and came away with nothing on the score board.
The Dukes’ found their groove after the initial drive, but at first, it wasn’t pretty but rather ugly.
