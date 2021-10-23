Down 10-9 at halftime, it’s not the game JMU was expecting.
The Dukes are 30 minutes into a top-25 matchup against Delaware, and frustrations are running high. Mistakes can still be fixed, but JMU needs a powerful second half to propel the Dukes back into the lead.
The good: Delaware’s energy
The Blue Hens were the underdog heading into today’s game, and it’s evident Delaware came prepared. Both offensively and defensively, Delaware’s confidence and energy is radiating on the field. JMU may be dominating statistically — leading in rushing and total yards — but Delaware has the momentum.
Redshirt junior quarterback Zach Gwynn helms the Blue Hen offense, and JMU is struggling to keep up. There was uncertainty around which quarterback Delaware would start against the Dukes, and Gwynn is taking charge for the Blue Hens.
The bad: JMU offensive production
JMU made eight red zone trips in the last two games — and hasn’t scored a touchdown. The low productivity is a weakness for the Dukes, and defenses are figuring them out fast.
What’s even more concerning is JMU’s lack of production in the midfield throughout the first half. Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson is using both the pass and run game, but nothing has slipped through the Delaware defense so far. To add to the matter, the Dukes have started in Delaware’s half and haven’t produced — rather than JMU working its way downfield.
Delaware knows JMU has weapons and while Johnson is reading the field, there’s little connection on passes. The Dukes aren’t moving the ball during their possessions, making it difficult to score and forcing JMU’s defense to work harder.
The ugly: secondary penalties
The Dukes had limited penalties but two pass interference penalties cost them the lead. JMU's secondary players mentioned multiple times that improving the number of penalties was a big factor, but the importance of those penalties is an issue.
Both calls came during either a second or third down play — not an ideal situation regardless. JMU must come out with more energy and aggression in the second half if it wants to walk away with a win, especially with Delaware having all the momentum.
