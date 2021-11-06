It’s been a passionate and physical first half for the Dukes, but they hold a 27-7 lead going into the locker room. With JMU holding the lead, the momentum is on its side — as long as the Dukes can keep it.
Campbell is knocking at the door to trample JMU — but here is the good, bad and ugly from the first half.
The good: Kris Thronton (part 2)
When the running game isn’t clicking, redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton is. Thornton keeps stepping up for JMU, and his three touchdowns before halftime is certainly an example.
Not only are his touchdowns helping the Dukes, but Thornton made catches that put JMU in the red zone. On top of it all, he’s not afraid to lay out for a diving catch. Thornton is a go-to man for redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson, and as long as he stays open and ready, JMU should continue to use his talents.
The bad: third down defense
Campbell junior quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams was fast and physical on the field, which has been an adjustment for JMU’s defense. Although there were big moments — including redshirt senior safety Jalen Phelps’ first career fumble recovery — the Dukes haven’t stopped the Camels on third down the way they need to.
While not every Campbell third down resulted in a first down conversion, the Dukes’ difficulty to make the Camels go three-and-out is giving Williams extra time. In turn, the Dukes need to make their tackles to keep the energy in their favor. With a lead at halftime, JMU can adjust, fix the missed tackles, stop Campbell’s attacks sooner and keep its focus high.
The ugly: silly penalties
Campbell is a physical team — there’s no doubt about it. Its secondary is fast, aggressive and gave the JMU offense its fair share of close calls in the first half — including a near interception in the first quarter. But the Camels — as aggressive as they are — had some easily avoidable penalties.
The first came when they attempted to stop Johnson running down midfield — and earning a face mask penalty in the process. The Camels’ 15-yard infraction gave way to JMU’s first touchdown of the game two plays later — courtesy of Thornton.
The Dukes have the tools to close the game out as long as the momentum stays with the purple and gold. JMU has all the tools to finish strong, and that’s all that’s left for the Dukes’ victory.
