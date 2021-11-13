It’s been a physical contest in Williamsburg, Virginia, on Saturday afternoon, and both teams have taken their fair share of hits.
JMU leads 13-0 at the half — here’s the good, the bad and the ugly of the Dukes’ first-half matchup with the Tribe.
The good: William & Mary’s rushing game
Unlike JMU’s rushing game, which is down four running backs, the Tribe are moving and moving fast.
With 55 rushing yards, William & Mary has tested the speed and agility of the Dukes’ defense. From cuts to straight speed, the Tribe are moving the ball quickly.
It starts with junior quarterback Hollis Mathis, who opened the game for William & Mary. Freshman quarterback Darius Wilson was the consistent starter until today, and while his game was more airborne, Mathis made up yards on the ground.
The Tribe also has an array of young backs to choose from, some of whom have a year of experience from the spring season.
The bad: Johnson’s rushing
As JMU sustains more and more injuries to its offensive line, it’s become weaker and more exposed. When that happens, Johnson’s time in the pocket dwindles, and he’s forced to either make a quick throw or run.
In the first half, he’s chosen to run — and those runs haven’t been pretty.
In the first quarter, the sixth-year quarterback rushed twice and accumulated four yards. Not too bad on paper, right?
Both of those runs ended with William & Mary’s defensive line pilling onto the starter, tackling him to the ground.
Johnson did the same thing in the second quarter, and with every run, the more aware the Tribes defense became. Then, Johnson used his legs again going for the marker, but senior safety Gage Herdman went straight for him, getting a targeting call and making Johnson sitout for a play.
While he returned for the rest of the half, JMU’s offensive line needed to hold strong against the Tribe — Johnson can get the ball out but needs some time. It’s up to the front five to hold strong.
The ugly: JMU’s red zone offense (again)
Despite the rushing of the Tribe and hard hits on Johnson, the score is still 13-0 JMU. Why’s that? JMU’s offense in the red zone and just outside of it have started slow.
The contest is a low-scoring affair — two field goals were made through 25 minutes. JMU’s had red-zone opportunities but hasn’t converted.
When Johnson had the time to throw, the receivers made the grabs. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. leads the team in yards, but when they’re inside the 20-yard line, the Dukes have cracked — one trip even made it to William & Mary’s five-yard line, but JMU settled for a field goal.
JMU finally broke through with an under two-minute touchdown by redshirt junior Kris Thornton, who caught Johnson’s catch for 30 yardsfor the first end-zone visit of the evening. While good, it took two quarters to find the end zone when JMU had opportunities much earlier.
William & Mary’s on the verge of breaking through despite the Dukes’ defensive adjustments. JMU needs to find the rhythm it's had for the last two games in the second half. As JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said, “Control your destiny.” That’s what the Dukes need to do to close out the game.
