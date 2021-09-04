It’s 17-3 JMU at halftime, and the Dukes have gotten their first taste of full capacity football since the 2019 FCS semifinals. As the teams prepare to finish the game, there are still some adjustments needed for JMU to solidify a dominant win over Morehead State.
Good: JMU’s energy
The Dukes have shown their excitement for the season opener since training camp began — specifically, the feeling of having students and fans back in the stands. With a line out toward Bluestone Dr., fans poured into the stadium and brought back the football atmosphere.
Even as JMU ran out to start the game, excitement was seeping through both fans and the team. When redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton caught a 54-yard touchdown pass to open the game’s scoring, he ran at a screaming student section with streamers flying all around. Every defensive third down, JMU took to the crowd to use its home field advantage.
JMU was playing with intention in the first half — to keep the crowd going. Having the support of fans back has given the Dukes an extra sense of motivation to perform at their highest.
Bad: Morehead defense
JMU’s offense is keeping Morehead State on its toes, both in rushing and passing. Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson is making quick decisions to keep the offense moving, and the Eagles aren’t keeping up defensively.
The Dukes’ offensive line, although young, has given Johnson enough time each snap to scan the field for open receivers — creating the possibility for long passes and holes to run through. The Eagles struggled throughout the half to reach Johnson or stop Thronton, redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black or the rest of weapons in JMU’s arsenal.
Morehead State has the potential to understand what options JMU has for the second half, but whether the Eagles physically improve upon their current play depends on how much they can adjust.
Ugly: JMU’s secondary
While the JMU defense has made some big plays, such as redshirt sophomore safety Que Reid’s interception in the second quarter, the secondary has let a few plays slip through the cracks.
Morehead State graduate quarterback Mark Pappas saw deep options available throughout the half and has converted on nearly 40% of third downs. While at first glance, the stats rule in JMU’s favor, the Dukes should be watching for any deep passes and marking the appropriate players.
JMU is in good position early in the game, but the expectation for the team is higher than what the Dukes have shown. Even without a few regular starters in the lineup, JMU should still defeat Morehead State to open the season.
