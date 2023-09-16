JMU football continued its road slate as it traveled to Alabama to face the defending Sun Belt champions, Troy. After what was a low-scoring first half with the Dukes leading 13-7, here’s the good, bad and ugly through the first 30 minutes.
The good: Dukes’ RBs continue to lead offense
For the third week in a row, JMU’s running backs have been the driving force in its offense when the productivity begins to slow.
Led by redshirt senior Ty Son Lawton, redshirt sophomore Kaelon Black and senior Latrele Palmer, the three ran for 48 yards and tallied 53 receiving yards in the first half.
The bad: Trojans’ two turnovers
On their first drive of the game, Trojans’ senior quarterback Gunnar Watson threw a pass right to the hands of senior cornerback Devyn Coles. Shortly after, Watson fumbled after he was sacked by redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Mikail Kamara, and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Joseph Simmons recovered it. The recovery led to one of the Dukes’ two field goals in the first quarter.
The ugly: JMU’s pass defense still lacking
The lone Trojans touchdown in the first half was a Watson pass to wide-open sophomore wide receiver Devonte Ross. Watson finished the first half with 177 yards and a touchdown, the longest pass being 30 yards.
The Dukes’ pass defense also struggled last week against U.Va., as freshman quarterback Anthony Colondrea threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns, one being a 63-yard pass to graduate wide receiver Malik Washington.
With still another 30 minutes to play, the Dukes need to sharpen up their pass defense and continue to lean on their backfield to hold onto their six-point lead.