How about a low-scoring, punt-heavy Sun Belt Conference clash for Homecoming?
JMU leads Marshall 12-9 after 30 minutes. Here’s the good, bad and ugly from the first half of the Dukes’ second home Sun Belt game.
Good: Atkins to Greene Jr.
JMU didn’t get anything going on its opening drive, punting after three plays. But on its second drive, a budding connection took off.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Billy Atkins, playing in place of graduate transfer Todd Centeio who’s out of the lineup with an undisclosed injury, found graduate wide receiver Terrence Greene Jr. three times for 66 yards on the second drive of the game, highlighted by a 43-yard, high-arching pass down the right sideline. The drive ended in three points for the Dukes.
Greene Jr. ended the first half with just those 66 yards — 52.8% of Atkins’ 125 passing yards.
Bad: JMU’s run defense
No matter the opponent, through six games, JMU hung its hat on one thing: stopping the run. With just over 10 minutes left in the second quarter, though, it didn’t.
Marshall sixth-year running back Khalan Laborn took a handoff to the right, got to the outside and outran the entire JMU defense for a 61-yard touchdown run, cutting JMU’s lead to 12-9 with 9:54 left in the second quarter. It put the Thundering Herd over 100 yards rushing in the first half versus JMU’s No. 1 rush defense in the FBS, which had given up 36.2 yards per game coming in.
Marshall finished the first half with 123 yards on the ground.
Ugly: Special teams — on both sides
The third facet of the game has been sloppy — on both sides. It started in the first quarter with an illegal punt by Marshall redshirt freshman John McConnell after he dropped the snap and kicked the ball after it hit the ground. It gave JMU a short field, which it capitalized on in one play on a 17-yard strike from Atkins to sophomore Zach Horton.
But the lackluster play carried over to JMU. On the subsequent extra point after the Horton touchdown, Marshall redshirt junior defensive back E.J. Jackson recovered a blocked extra point and took it all the way to the other end zone, giving the Thundering Herd two points.
It wasn’t done. McConnell kicked it 20 yards out of bounds on the last play before the end of the first quarter. It set up a short field that JMU’s offense didn’t capitalize on.
The stands are still packed as the Dukes and Thundering Herd head for the locker room. Over 25,000 fans could be at the edge of their seats for four quarters, as neither side has been able to accumulate momentum for the last quarter.