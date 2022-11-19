Scattered boos in Bridgeforth Stadium rained down from JMU fans throughout the first half. In a game where it could’ve been a one, maybe two-score game, it turned into a 34-14 Georgia State lead at halftime.
Here’s the good, bad and the ugly of JMU’s first half against the Panthers.
The good: Georgia State’s energy
While JMU has struggled with ball security, Georgia State is taking advantage. It led to three straight scores — two touchdowns and a field goal.
Part of the Panthers’ success has simply been capitalizing off JMU’s errors, but they’ve been in the right spot at the right time and are paying attention to details, too. It’s part of what’s made this half so dominating for the Panthers. They came out strong and haven’t taken their foot off the gas since.
The bad: Centeio’s strip sack
It’s what started JMU’s second quarter breakdown.
While Georgia State’s redshirt junior defensive end Javon Davis made the play, it took a lot of momentum away from the Dukes in a moment when they needed it.
The play came after a 50-yard Panthers field goal on JMU’s first snap of the drive after it. Centeio was quickly thrown to the ground, and Davis had all the open space needed to take the lead.
The ugly: JMU kickoff returns
It took three tries for JMU to not mishandle a kickoff. Yes, three.
In both attempts, JMU has tried to catch it, and in both attempts, it failed. First, Georgia State recovered the ball inside the JMU redzone. Then, the Panthers almost stole it again but JMU managed to keep it — that is, until a fumble was recovered for a Georgia State touchdown.
When the Dukes finally had an uneventful kickoff return — a touchback — fans were screaming to leave the ball and celebrated once it hit the ground. A few streamers were thrown, too.
Georgia State has swallowed any momentum JMU had in the opening minutes. It’s looked bad for the Dukes, so they’ll need to put together a lot if they have any hope of pulling offa stronger second half.