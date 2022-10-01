Maybe the families aren’t too fond of the weather, but JMU’s taking care of business in the first half in its first home Sun Belt Conference game of the year, leading 19-0.
Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly of the Dukes’ first half versus Texas State.
The Good: Defense, and more defense
Another first half, another JMU shut out.
For the third consecutive home game, the Dukes held the opposing offense to zero first-half points. This time, though, they’re also taking the ball away.
First, sophomore linebacker Taurus Jones intercepted Texas State redshirt junior quarterback Layne Hatcher after redshirt senior safety Sam Kidd jarred the ball up into the air with 3:53 left in the first quarter. Then, sophomore linebacker Jailin Walker caught his second interception in two weeks 2:34 before halftime.
This time, though, Walker took it to the house.
JMU holds Texas State to 76 yards of total offense and 0-for-6 on third downs through 30 minutes.
The Bad: JMU offense not capitalizing
For the second week in a row, the Dukes have left plays on the field in the first half. After Cignetti said JMU ran 11 plays versus App State with “critical errors,” some of the same is carrying over.
On 4th-and-goal to start the second quarter at the one-yard line, Texas State stoned JMU redshirt junior running back Latrele Palmer short of the goal line.
Later in the second quarter, another promising JMU drive stalled in the red zone. The Dukes, who thrived off short fields in their previous two home games, started that drive at their own five-yard line and set themselves up with 1st-and-10 at the Texas State 13-yard line but had to settle for a field goal.
Palmer fumbled as JMU drove into Texas State territory with 2:44 left in the second half, giving the Bobcats the ball back before they threw the Walker pick.
The Ugly: “Football weather”
The elements are making their presence felt. It’s wet and foggy, and sloppy play is showing for it.
Texas State, after JMU punted on its first drive, fumbled but recovered the kick. Texas State also recovered its own fumble on the third play from scrimmage.
The sloppiness transferred over to the Dukes’ offense. Redshirt senior wide receiver Devin Ravenel dropped a wide-open crossing route with 13:49 left in the second quarter that would’ve put JMU close to the redzone.
Then, Texas State sophomore long snapper Durham Harris snapped the ball over Bobcats’ junior punter Seamus O’Kelly’s head, who then kicked the ball out of the endzone with 4:25 left in the second quarter.
The rain shows no sign of stopping in the second half, so as long as JMU’s defense continues to be stout, the offense might just have to keep the ball dry for 30 more minutes to walk out of Bridgeforth 4-0.