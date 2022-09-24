If there was a team that needed to get out of a first half, it’s JMU.
This first half hasn’t been nearly what the Dukes wanted out of the gate. Being down 28-10 at halftime, there are a lot of issues that need fixing. Meanwhile, App State is feeling quite comfortable on the field.
Here’s the good, bad and ugly of the first half.
The good: Brice’s connections
There’s a reason redshirt senior quarterback Chase Brice is one of the top quarterbacks in the country right now. The Mountaineers’ leader went 8-for-8 with 112 yards passing after the third touchdown of the game, and his quick release has been on display all half.
The Dukes knew coming in that App State had a run-heavy offense and had done an OK job closing the line of scrimmage’s holes. But Brice’s arm has been lighting up the field and making plays happen, no matter what the field position has been.
The bad: JMU secondary
When Brice throws the ball, it’s finding the black and gold quickly. JMU’s secondary has struggled so far to cover the Mountaineers’ receivers, and it’s what’s led to App State’s biggest plays.
Both offensive drives before App State’s first touchdown included a 30-plus-yard connection. Brice’s first touchdown pass was a 10-yarder, and his second was a 27-yard connection.
JMU is visibly scrambling to keep App State receivers at bay, and it isn’t working. If the Dukes stand any chance of stopping the wide receivers, coverage needs to improve across the board. Whether that means JMU changes its strategy or mixes up personnel, we’ll see.
The ugly: JMU fumbles
If there’s one thing JMU head coach Curt Cignetti expects out of his team, it’s ball control.
But redshirt junior Latrele Palmer lost the ball in JMU territory immediately after App State took the lead to start the second quarter, and the Mountaineers recovered it. At that point, the momentum was sitting in App State’s hands. It didn’t take long for Brice to find redshirt junior tight end Miller Gibs for the second touchdown of the game.
Then, just under halfway through the second quarter, JMU redshirt senior quarterback Todd Centeio was sacked and lost control of the ball as well — which was, again, immediately recovered by the App State defense in the red zone, which led to another touchdown.
There are still a lot of normal contributors lacking production for JMU on offense — redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton hasn’t caught a ball, nor has graduate wide receiver Terrence Greene Jr. In addition, the Dukes are without redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese.
JMU needs to come out of the gates hot in the second half. Otherwise, things will look pretty similar to the first.