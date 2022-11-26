Picture-perfect weather and high-flying steamers have defined JMU’s (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt) first 30 minutes of action versus No. 23 Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1 Sun Belt).
Not much has gone wrong for the Dukes as they head into the locker room up 20-7 on senior day. Here’s the good, bad and ugly from JMU’s last first half of the season.
Good: Wise true on field goals
Redshirt junior kicker Camden Wise quietly kept JMU afloat early in the first half. He knocked through first a 32-yard field goal in the first quarter, then a 43-yarder with 11:58 left in the second quarter cut JMU’s deficit to 7-6 before redshirt junior wide receiver Reggie Brown hauled in a 34-yard touchdown, which Wise converted the extra point on.
Ever since going 6-for-11 to start the year on field goals, Wise has made his last consecutive five since the Nov. 12 Old Dominion game to move to 11-for-16 on the season.
Bad: Coastal’s containment of Agyei-Obese
It’s graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese’s last game in a JMU uniform, and he’s running with an urgency that makes it apparent. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina’s front-seven hasn’t had much of an answer for the sixth-year back.
Agyei-Obese has rushed for 49 yards on six carries in the first half — an average of 8.2 yards per carry. He did drop a swing pass in the second quarter on the drive Wise kicked his 42-yard field goal, but when the ball’s been handed to Agyei-Obese, he’s been just fine.
Ugly: Lack of involvement from Thornton — for most of the half
Many of today’s early targets have gone to a redshirt senior — but not JMU’s leading receiver coming into today, Kris Thornton. Instead, Devin Ravenel has seen the majority of graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio’s early attempts.
Coastal Carolina has done a good job of containing Thornton, but it hasn’t just been the defensive backs. On a particular 3rd-and-10 with just over three minutes left in the first quarter, it was the Chanticleers’ defensive line that flushed Centeio out of the pocket away from Thronton’s side of the field, when Thornton appeared to break open. Thornton finally got onto the stat sheet on a 27-yard catch with just over four minutes left before halftime.
Along with Ravenel — who’s hauled in a team-high four catches for a career-high 94 yards and a touchdown — Brown has carried the other element of JMU’s passing game with two catches, 55 yards and the Dukes’ first touchdown.
JMU has at times looked dominant in the first half — but so has Coastal Carolina for stretches, especially toward the end of the first quarter. The Dukes will need to play like they did at the beginning of the first quarter and toward the end of the second to come out of senior day with a win.